(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB-' rating to Bancolombia's
upcoming 10-year U.S. dollar subordinated notes. A list of
Bancolombia's current ratings follows the end of this press release.
The notes (for an amount to be determined) will pay a fixed interest to be set
at the time of the issuance. The notes will mature in 10 years and interest
payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The notes will be subordinated to Bancolombia's existing and future senior
obligations and structurally subordinated to the existing and future obligations
of Bancolombia's subsidiaries (including trade payables) and to labor, tax and
other obligations that are privileged by law. The notes will rank pari-passu
with all of Bancolombia's existing and future subordinated debt and will be
senior in right of pay to Bancolombia's capital stock and to any other
instruments that may qualify as Tier I capital according to Colombian
regulation.
Fitch currently rates Bancolombia's long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, and Bancolombia's Viability
Rating (VR) is 'bbb'. The notes do not meet the characteristics required to
achieve any equity credit; namely they lack coupon deferral flexibility. As
such, Fitch deems these notes as debt (as per its rating criteria). Accordingly,
Fitch will rate the notes one notch below Bancolombia's Viability Rating. This
reflects their subordinated nature and the higher than average losses that these
securities typically incur in case of a default. The rating of the notes is
sensitive to changes in Bancolombia's IDR and Viability ratings and would move
in line with them.
Bancolombia will use the proceeds of the issuance of the notes to strengthen its
regulatory capital structure, regulatory compliance and general corporate
purposes. However, the notes do not meet Fitch's criteria for eligible capital.
As such, Fitch expects Bancolombia's leverage to increase slightly in the short
run. Fitch expects that continued growth and positive returns will allow the
bank to sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels.
Fitch currently rates Bancolombia as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb';
--Support Rating '3';
--Support floor 'BB+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'BBB'
--Subordinated Debt 'BBB-'
--National Scale Long Term Rating 'AAA(col)';
--National Scale Short Term Rating 'F1+(col)';
--National Scale Senior Unsecured Debt 'AAA(col)';
--National Scale Subordinated Debt 'AA+(col)'.
Bancolombia is a top contender in its core markets (21% market share by assets
in Colombia, 30% in El Salvador) and an increasingly active competitor in
Central and South America.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)