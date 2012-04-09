April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced details of its
approach to endorsing, for EU regulatory purposes, global scale credit ratings
issued in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore into the European Union.
This follows the European Securities & Markets Authority's (ESMA) recent
determination that these are endorsable jurisdictions.
The EU Regulation on Credit Rating Agencies 1060/2009 requires ratings firms
that are registered in the EU to identify any ratings that are assigned
outside the EU and that are endorsed into the EU (see the media release
titled, "Standard & Poor's To Start Endorsing Certain Non-EU Ratings Following
EU Registration," published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We understand
that as a general matter, after April 30, 2012, investors in the EU will not
be able to use for certain regulatory purposes ratings assigned outside the EU
that are not endorsed pursuant to the EU Regulation. Endorsement will be
carried out by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd. (see
"Regulatory Disclosures" below).
ESMA confirmed on March 15, 2012, that it considers the regulatory frameworks
for credit rating agencies (CRAs) of the United States of America, Canada,
Hong Kong, and Singapore to be in line with EU rules.