April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced details of its approach to endorsing, for EU regulatory purposes, global scale credit ratings issued in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore into the European Union. This follows the European Securities & Markets Authority's (ESMA) recent determination that these are endorsable jurisdictions. The EU Regulation on Credit Rating Agencies 1060/2009 requires ratings firms that are registered in the EU to identify any ratings that are assigned outside the EU and that are endorsed into the EU (see the media release titled, "Standard & Poor's To Start Endorsing Certain Non-EU Ratings Following EU Registration," published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We understand that as a general matter, after April 30, 2012, investors in the EU will not be able to use for certain regulatory purposes ratings assigned outside the EU that are not endorsed pursuant to the EU Regulation. Endorsement will be carried out by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd. (see "Regulatory Disclosures" below). ESMA confirmed on March 15, 2012, that it considers the regulatory frameworks for credit rating agencies (CRAs) of the United States of America, Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore to be in line with EU rules.