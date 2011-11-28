(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has changed its outlook on the U.S.
title insurance industry to stable from negative, as current ratings reflect
the influence of unfavorable market conditions on profitability and capital.
Uncertainty related to potential earnings and capital losses from adverse loss
reserve development has diminished. However, Fitch anticipates continued
top-line pressure for the U.S. title insurance industry in 2012 amidst
persistent weakness in the economy and housing market, with no clear catalyst
for change likely in the near term.
The U.S. housing market continues to be challenged by anemic economic growth
and falling home values, which are currently suppressing the favorable mortgage
rate environment. Additionally, banks have tightened lending standards
following the economic crisis, making it difficult for potential homebuyers to
obtain mortgages.
Industry operating leverage improved modestly in 2011, due to continued
profitable operations and less new business written, thus enhancing its ability
to withstand adverse conditions. Fitch expects incremental capitalization
improvement in 2012, although capital levels will likely remain below
historical levels.
Large title insurers with scale and those with a more variable cost structure
should continue to outperform their smaller and less efficient peers. Fitch
anticipates the industry will remain profitable in 2012 despite top-line
pressures.
A sustained downturn may lead to further industry consolidation among smaller
underwriters as companies seek scale and cost efficiencies. With high market
concentration among the largest two industry players, near-term consolidation
among national companies appears less likely.
The full report '2012 Outlook: U.S. Title Insurance Industry' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
