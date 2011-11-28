(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB+' to
DTE Energy (DTE.N) Company's (DTE, IDR 'BBB' by Fitch) $280 million issuance of
6.5% Junior Subordinated debentures, 2011 Series I, due Dec. 1, 2061. The
Junior Subordinated debentures rank junior to other unsecured debt of DTE.
Proceeds from the issuance will be used to retire $280 million of outstanding
Trust Preferred securities, comprised of $180 million of 7.8% Trust Preferred
securities due 2032 and $100 million of 7.5% Trust Preferred securities due
2044.
In Fitch's calculations, this instrument qualifies for 50% equity treatment due
to the coupon deferral option, as specified in the criteria report titled
'Treatment of Hybrids in Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated July, 11,
2011. The Rating Outlook for DTE is Stable.
The Stable Outlook of DTE Energy Co. reflects the stable earnings and cash
flows of its two regulated utility companies, Detroit Edison Co. (DECo, IDR
'BBB'; Positive Outlook) and Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. (MichCon, IDR 'BBB';
Stable Outlook). DECo is the primary driver of consolidated cash flows and made
up 74% of consolidated EBITDA for the LTM ending Sept. 30, 2011.
The company's current ratings reflect the low risk of its utility businesses, a
constructive state regulatory environment in Michigan, and the strong operating
profile of its generating assets. The company also benefits from a sufficient
liquidity position, manageable debt maturities, the ability to fund and manage
a rising capital expenditure budget and an improving economy in Michigan.
Credit concerns considered in the rating include a weak service-area economy
with above-average unemployment in the Detroit area, high level of parent only
debt (approximately $1.6 billion), and the future effects of more stringent
environmental regulations on DECo's predominantly coal-fired power generation
portfolio. The ability to recover capital and operating costs in the future is
also a concern if the developing turnaround in the Michigan economy does not
continue.
Final GRC Order: In October 2011, the Michigan Public Service Commission
authorized a $175 million permanent rate increase for DECo predicated upon a
10.5% return on equity effective Oct. 29, 2011. The final order is consistent
with Fitch's expectations and supportive of DTE's current ratings. The rate
increase approved by the commission represents approximately 49% of the $357
million permanent electric revenue requirement deficiency supported by DECo.
Fitch Forecasts Solid Ratios: DTE's credit metrics are consistent with Fitch's
'BBB' IDR guidelines for utility parent companies. Fitch calculates DTE's
EBITDA and FFO coverage ratios at 4.8x and 5.0x, respectively, for the LTM
ending Sept. 30, 2011. DTE's debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.3x. The 2011 GRC order
will sustain credit metrics over the next couple of years.
New Credit Facilities: In October DTE renewed $1.8 billion of five-year
unsecured revolving credit facilities, comprised of $1.1 billion at DTE, $300
million at DECo, and $400 million at MichCon. The facilities mature in 2016 and
have a maximum debt to capitalization covenant of 65%. As of Sept. 30, 2011 DTE
was in compliance with all financial covenants under their credit agreement.
Manageable Maturities: Debt maturities over the next five years are manageable
and are as follows (excluding securitization maturities): $343 million in 2012,
$623 million in 2013, $684 million in 2014 and $350 million in 2015. Maturing
debt will be funded through a combination of internal cashflows and external
debt refinancings.
Large Capital Expenditure Program: Capital expenditures are forecast to average
approximately $1.6 billion per year through 2013, a level that is significantly
higher than prior years. Fitch expects capital expenditures to be funded by
internal cash flows and a prudent mix of debt and equity. Major projects
include
renewable and environmental investments at DECo; distribution system
enhancements, and storage and transportation projects at MichCon; and pipeline
and gathering development in the Marcellus Shale. The majority of capital
spending will be on environmental compliance and renewable investments to meet
renewable portfolio standards in the state.
