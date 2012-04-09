April 9 - Overview
-- Wendy's is refinancing debt, including its bank credit facilities and
10% senior notes.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue level and '2' recovery ratings to
Wendy's proposed credit facilities.
-- All other ratings remain unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate
credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that execution of its
capital reinvestment plans and growth initiatives will support good operating
results in 2012 despite cost pressures, and its financial risk profile will
remain "highly leveraged" under our criteria.
Rating Action
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BB-'
issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to Wendy's International Inc.'s
proposed $1.3 billion bank credit facilities. Wendy's International is owned
by The Wendy's Co. The proposed credit facilities include a $1.125 billion
seven-year term loan and a $200 million five-year revolver. The company plans
to use the term loan proceeds to refinance its existing bank credit facilities
and repurchase its 10% senior secured notes. We expect the revolver to be
undrawn at closing.
We are also withdrawing the ratings on Arby's. We are affirming all other
ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Dublin, Ohio-based fast food company The Wendy's Co. (Wendy's)
reflect our view that credit metrics will remain reflective of a highly
leveraged financial risk profile because of what we see as the likelihood for
the company to pursue sizeable shareholder initiatives after the completion of
its remodeling program, elevated debt levels, and thin cash flow protection
measures. Our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" is
characterized by its participation in the highly competitive quick-service
restaurant sector and its exposure to volatile commodity costs.
Looking ahead for the next year, we expect benefits from its restaurant
remodeling initiatives to augment earnings, and menu price increases to help
mitigate the effects of commodity inflation. Key aspects of our base-case
expectations are:
-- We anticipate the company will continue to focus on restaurant
remodeling and new unit growth, bringing capital expenditures to about $220
million in 2012.
-- We see higher customer traffic for remodeled stores and existing ones
to benefit from new product initiatives. This, combined with an improving U.S.
economy, will lead to a 2% increase in same-store sales.
-- Wendy's will continue to benefit from relatively good cash flow
conversion from EBITDA, as it generates a meaningful portion of earnings from
franchised operations.
-- Free operating cash flows of nearly $70 million, about 50% of which
Wendy's will use to reduce debt in accordance with the cash flow sweep
provision under the credit agreement.
Under these base case assumptions, we see modest improvement in credit
protection metrics. We anticipate leverage declining to 4.7x and interest
coverage improving to 3.1x by year-end 2012. Additionally, we anticipate funds
from operations (FFO) to debt will increase to the mid-15% area. These credit
metrics are in line with the indicative levels for the 'B+' ratings. A shift
from current financial policy, such as funding shareholder initiatives with
additional debt, could hinder the progress we are forecasting.
Performance in 2011 was better than our expectations, on
higher-than-anticipated EBITDA growth and slightly lower debt levels. Pro
forma for the refinancing transaction, leverage increased to nearly 5.1x from
4.8x at year-end 2011 and FFO to debt declined slightly to 14.8% because of
additional debt.
Liquidity
We expect Wendy's to have "adequate" liquidity over the next 12 months.
Relevant assumptions and expectations of the company's liquidity profile
include:
-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline
15%.
-- We are not expecting any covenant compliance issues, as we understand
the company will have about 20% cushion at inception of the new credit
facilities.
-- Although the refinancing will extend certain debt maturities, it has
sizeable maturities coming due in 2014 that are noncall for life. Given our
performance expectations, we think it could refinance this debt.
Sources of liquidity include the proposed revolving credit facility, which we
think will remain undrawn in the near term given our cash flow assumptions,
the company's generated cash flows, and cash on hand. Uses of cash include
capital expenditures.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Wendy's,
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that credit measures should improve
modestly in fiscal 2012. We think the company should benefit from its
restaurant remodel initiatives, and a slight increase in menu prices should
help to mitigate near-term commodity cost pressures. Our forecast for credit
metrics includes EBITDA margins of slightly over 16% and leverage of about
4.7x.
A downgrade could occur if Wendy's does not execute menu initiatives
(including the breakfast rollout) well, competitive pressures heighten
considerably, and commodity cost increases above expectations, leading to a
decline in profitability. In this scenario, we would expect EBITDA margins to
decline to 13% and leverage to rise to the 6x area. A lower rating could also
occur if the company pursues debt-financed shareholder initiatives in a manner
that harms credit quality.
An upgrade is not a near-term consideration, given our financial forecast and
expectations for Wendy's financial policy. Still, in the event that Wendy's
adopts a financial policy that would suggest sustained leverage of about 4x
and we reassess its business risk profile as "fair," we could raise the
ratings one notch.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Weak Economy, Higher Food Prices Will Weaken U.S. Restaurant Sales In
2011, Jan. 25, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Wendy's Restaurants LLC.
Wendy's International Inc.
The Wendy's Company
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Wendy's International Inc.
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Wendy's Restaurants LLC.
Senior Secured BB
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 3 3
Not Rated Action
To From
Arby's Restaurant Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured NR BB
Recovery Rating NR 1
New Rating
Wendy's International Inc.
Senior Secured
US$200 mil bank ln due 2017 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
US$1.125 bil term B bank ln due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.