Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ayt Hipotecario Mixto II, FTA, as follows: Class PH1 (ISIN ES0370151005): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; off Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Outlook Negative Class PH2 (ISIN ES0370151013): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable Class CH1 (ISIN ES0370151021): affirmed at 'AA-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Negative Class CH2 (ISIN ES0370151039): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable Fitch placed the class PH1 and CH1 notes on RWN on 3 April 2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank and was replaced on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an eligible counterparty to support structured finance ratings of 'AA-sf' and as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN. The affirmations reflect the asset performance, which remains in line with Fitch's expectations, as well as the sufficient level of credit support available to the rated notes. The transaction includes two segregated portfolios of first-ranking residential mortgages loans, which are not cross-collateralised: the participations (Participaciones Hipotecarias or PH) and certificates (Certificados de Transmision de Hipoteca or CTH). The collateral is geographically concentrated in Andalucia, the Basque Country and Catalunya. The assets in the two pools are highly seasoned (in June 2012 the seasoning was 120 months for the PH pool and 131 months for the CTH pool) and the portfolios have deleveraged to 28% of the initial pool balance for the PH pool and 34% for the CTH pool. As of June 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.5% and 1.5% of the outstanding pool balances of PH and CTH pools, respectively. Cumulative gross defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months, were 0.29% (PH) and 0.07% (CTH) of the initial pool balances. All defaults generated by the two pools have been fully provisioned using excess spread produced by the structure. Given the pipeline of late stage arrears, Fitch expects excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning purposes, and does not expect to see reserve fund draws in the next 12-18 months. For this reason, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes. The reserve funds in both sub-structures remain fully funded, which combined with the sequential redemption, have contributed to an increase in the credit enhancement levels available to the notes, compared to those at close. The agency does not expect the reserve funds to amortise in next 18 months, as the reserve fund for PH is non-amortising and for CTH, the current breach in the three months plus arrears trigger, set at 1% of the current portfolio balance, is not expected to be cured. Following the downgrade of one of the servicers, Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'), there is an increased risk of note payment interruption. The agency has assessed the exposure of these portions of the pools (47% for both pools) to commingling and payment interruption risks in case of default of the bank. There is currently no commingling reserve or back-up servicer arrangements in place to mitigate these risks. In its analysis, Fitch used the minimum reserve fund amount expected to be available in the next 18 months in order to assess the liquidity that would be available to the structure in the event of insolvency of Banca Mare Nostrum. The agency found that the funds expected to be available to the structure were sufficient to cover for medium-term losses or liquidity shortfalls, which is why the notes were affirmed.