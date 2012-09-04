Sept 4 - Regional reinsurers are employing various strategies to counter
challenges posed by primary markets and global reinsurance peers, according to a
report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "How
Regional Reinsurers Are Evolving In Search Of A Winning Formula."
Although favorable economic and insurance penetration trends across many
developing markets create a tail wind for most regional reinsurers, they also
open opportunities for large global reinsurance groups. With increasing
competition, the environment for regional reinsurers is getting more
difficult. Because global players have a number of competitive advantages over
their regional peers, the regional reinsurers are adapting their strategies to
remain competitive in the marketplace.
"In our view, lack of a well-thought-out plan of action could hinder regional
companies from preserving their business positions, and over time could create
pressure on the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anvar
Gabidullin.
