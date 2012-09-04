Overview
-- U.S. medical device company ConvaTec is acquiring the capital stock of
180 Medical Holdings Inc., a U.S. provider of disposable, intermittent
urological catheters, for $321 million in a largely debt-financed transaction.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is
stable.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
high despite improving operating trends.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on Skillman, N.J.-based ConvaTec Inc. The outlook is
stable.
We also affirmed our 'B+' secured debt rating and 'B' senior unsecured debt
rating. The '3' recovery rating on the secured debt and the '5' recovery
rating on the unsecured debt remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
Although ConvaTec will be issuing debt to finance a majority of the
acquisition, we believe this will be a neutral to modestly de-leveraging
event, because of its already high adjusted debt leverage (11.4x for the 12
months ended June 30, 2012). We also believe the acquisition will be slightly
cash flow positive (net of incremental interest expense). Although it
diversifies ConvaTec's product portfolio, and is complementary to the
company's direct-to-consumer model, the acquisition is not big enough to have
any impact on our assessment of its business risk profile as "satisfactory."
We rate ConvaTec's bank facilities and secured notes 'B+' with a recovery
rating of '3', reflecting our expectations of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%)
of principal in the event of payment default. The facilities consist of a $250
million revolving credit facility (which can be drawn in U.S. dollars, euros,
pounds sterling, or Danish krone), a $500 million U.S. dollar-denominated
secured term loan, a EUR550 million ($726 million dollar equivalent at March 31,
2012) secured term loan, and EUR300 million ($396 million dollar equivalent)
senior secured notes.
We rate the company's $745 million U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured
notes and EUR250 million ($330 million dollar equivalent) senior unsecured notes
'B' with a recovery rating of '5', reflecting our expectations of modest
recovery (10% to 30%) of principal in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on ConvaTec reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile,
with adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to adjusted debt
expected to remain at about 12x and under 5%, respectively, over the next
several years. We view the company on a consolidated basis at Luxembourg-based
parent holding company ConvaTec Healthcare B S.a.r.l. ConvaTec was spun out
from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in 2008 and purchased by Nordic Capital and
Avista Capital Partners. At that time, the sponsors invested about $2 billion
in mandatorily redeemable preferred equity certificates (PECs). We view the
PECs and accrued dividends as debt. ConvaTec has a satisfactory business risk
profile because of its product, geographic, and customer diversity; leading
market positions and strong and varied customer relationships; and steady
product demand.
Constant currency sales growth exceeded 7% in the first half of 2012; 2.3%
growth in 2011 reflected GPO contract renewals; and various one-time items,
such as divestitures and acquisitions, as well as pricing pressures. We expect
sales growth in the mid-single digits and EBITDA growth in the mid- to
high-single digits over the next few years (adjusted EBITDA spiked 16% year to
date, in constant currency), despite the weak global economy and international
government pricing pressures. Sales growth is about average with medical
device industry prospects. Near term, sales should benefit from census growth,
product enhancements, and life cycle management efforts. By our calculation,
the EBITDA margin of 28% has improved as result of plant rationalizations and
a decline in one-time separation expenses. The EBITDA margin compares
reasonably with high-technology medical device company peers, with margins in
the mid-20% to 30% area. We expect ConvaTec to extract further efficiencies as
it focuses on manufacturing processes, and shift to a more favorable product
mix through product life extensions and innovative changes, which should
mitigate the pricing pressures and the impact of inflation on the cost of
goods sold. As a result, margins should show modest improvement. We believe
that, despite some debt paydown, ConvaTec will not meaningfully de-lever in
the medium term because increasing debt (adjusted for PECs, which accrue at
about 8%) will offset expected EBITDA growth. PECs and PEC accruals added
about $2.5 billion of debt to total reported debt of $2.6 billion at June 30,
2012. About 75% of the debt is euro-denominated. While the bank and bond debt
structure better matches debt and interest obligations with geographic cash
flows, it subjects ConvaTec to balance-sheet debt volatility when exchange
rates fluctuate. Cash flow continues to strengthen now that the majority of
one-time expenses related to the separation from Bristol Myers Squibb have
rolled off; cash from operations was $70 million for the first half of 2012
compared to $22 million for the 2011 period. As a result of manageable capital
expenditures ($22 million for the first half of 2012), ConvaTec has been able
to fund acquisitions with internally generated cash. Thus, despite high debt
leverage, we expect liquidity to be "adequate."
ConvaTec's products are sold in over 100 countries; excluding Unomedical, 2011
sales derived from the U.S. (32%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (49%), and
Intercontinental/Asia (19%). ConvaTec's four business platforms are Ostomy
Care (40% of sales for the first half of 2012, wound therapeutics (31%),
continence & critical care (CC&C, 14%), and infusion devices (ID, 15%).
Leading market positions and strong customer relationships, particularly in
ostomy, create recurring revenues; ostomy customers, who are typically loyal,
provide an annuity stream. ConvaTec is one of the three large players in
ostomy, along with Coloplast and Hollister/Dansac. While its advanced wound
dressings and CC&C products, such as containment devices and catheters, have a
strong hospital presence, these products have commodity-like attributes and
face greater competition. ConvaTec is the primary provider of infusion sets, a
key component in devices such as insulin pumps, sold to major manufacturers
(such as Medtronic Corp. and Johnson & Johnson) as a component of diabetes
pumps and monitors.
Liquidity
We believe ConvaTec currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over
the next two to three years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations:
-- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, discretionary cash flow,
and revolver availability) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three
years.
-- We also expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if
EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- We believe ConvaTec might not absorb a high-impact, low-probability
event.
-- ConvaTec would not breach its covenants in the event of a 15%-20%
EBITDA decline, given an EBITDA covenant cushion that exceeds this range.
-- Sponsor ownership impedes its ability to access to the equity markets.
Unrestricted cash and short-term investments were about $46 million at June
30, 2012. ConvaTec has $249 million of availability on its $250 million
revolving credit facility. We expect ConvaTec to generate more than $100
million of free operating cash flow in 2012. These resources are more than
adequate to meet moderate capital expenditures and modest debt amortization in
2012.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
ConvaTec, published Jan. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on ConvaTec is stable, reflecting our expectation that
leverage will remain high despite modestly improving operating trends. We
could raise the ratings if adjusted debt leverage declines significantly (to
under 5x), although we do not expect this material a change unless the PECs
are replaced with common equity. We could lower our ratings on ConvaTec if
liquidity weakens. With $300 million of incremental debt, we think that
ConvaTec's debt leverage EBITDA covenant cushion could fall to under 15% in
the second half of 2013 if the rate of EBITDA growth slowed to only 2%, given
the covenant step-downs.
