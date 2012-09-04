(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD/--/--) and
Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (CELTINS; CC/Negative/--)
are unaffected following the Brazilian electricity regulator's intervention at
eight subsidiaries of Rede Energia S.A. (not rated), including CEMAT and
CELTINS. The intervention followed the enactment of a "Medida Provisoria,"
empowering the regulator to temporarily intervene at electric utilities
operating under concession agreements to maintain the essential public services.
We believe the intervention is not going to reverse CEMAT's default or stop
CELTINS' trajectory to default.
At the same time, the ratings on Rede subsidiary, Centrais Eletricas do Para
S.A. (D/--/--), are unaffected by the creditors' September 1 approval of the
company's judicial reorganization plan, which is still subject to the
regulator's approval.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)