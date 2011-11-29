UPDATE 2-Nike, Sanrio, Universal Studios face EU probe over online sales
* Follows on heels of probe into consumer electronics makers (Adds details on nature of inquiry)
Nov 29 Mattresss Firm Holding Corp:
* Moody's assigns B2 CFR to Mattress Firm Holding Corp. post IPO
* Follows on heels of probe into consumer electronics makers (Adds details on nature of inquiry)
ANKARA, June 14 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoglu to 25 years in prison over spying charges.