Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' senior unsecured debt rating to HUB International Ltd.'s $730 million
senior notes due 2018. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our
expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
We expect total debt levels to increase negligibly (less than 2%) following
the proposed transaction, as HUB will use proceeds of the $730 million notes
issuance to refinance its 9% $305 million senior notes due in 2014 and its
10.25% $395 million senior subordinated notes due in 2015, and to pay $30
million in related fees and expenses. Accordingly, we expect financial
leverage of approximately 6.8x as of June 30, 2012 (pro-forma for the $75
million add-on term loan in August 2012) to remain relatively unchanged as a
result of the notes issuance.
The proposed transaction qualitatively improves HUB's financial leverage by
eliminating any near-term refinancing risk and extending its maturity profile.
The company had also extended the maturity profile of its senior secured debt
through an "amend and extend" as well as a refinancing transaction in
second-quarter 2012. Following these actions and the currently proposed
transaction, the company will not have any significant debt maturities until
2016.
The counterparty credit rating on HUB reflects the company's weak credit
protection measures, its low-quality balance sheet with negative tangible net
worth, and the execution risk related to its debt-funded acquisition strategy.
Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are HUB's success in enhancing its
competitive position through its acquisition strategy, its good earnings
diversification within the brokerage arena, and a consistent history of
favorable operating results and margins relative to peers.
RATINGS LIST
HUB International Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
HUB International Ltd.
$730 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due 2018 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6