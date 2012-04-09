OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on three classes from GE Commercial Mortgage
Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
-- At the same time, we lowered our ratings on two other classes and
affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction.
-- The upgrades reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to the
deleveraging of the pool balance, as well as credit enhancement and liquidity
levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios.
-- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will
occur upon the eventual resolution of five ($80.5 million, 7.8%) of the
transaction's six specially serviced assets ($95.8 million, 9.3%), as well as
a reduction in the liquidity support available to these classes due to ongoing
interest shortfalls.
-- We lowered our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because
we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.'s series 2005-C1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we
lowered our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on eight other
classes from the same transaction (see list).
Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the
collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity
available to the trust. The upgrades reflect increased credit enhancement
levels due to the deleveraging of the pool balance, as well as credit
enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various
stress scenarios.
The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur
upon the eventual resolution of five ($80.5 million, 7.8%) of the six assets
($95.8 million, 9.3%) that are currently with the special servicer. We also
considered the monthly interest shortfalls that are affecting the trust. We
lowered our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe
that the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future.
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-C
interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria.
Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt
service coverage (DSC) of 1.51x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 87.7%. We
further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a
weighted average DSC of 1.10x and an LTV ratio of 112.2%. The implied defaults
and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 56.0% and 28.6%, respectively.
The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude five ($80.5 million, 7.8%) of
the six assets ($95.8 million, 9.3%) that are currently with the special
servicer, and eight defeased loans ($82.1 million, 7.9%). We separately
estimated losses for the specially assets and included them in our 'AAA'
scenario implied default and loss severity figures.
As of the March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced
monthly interest shortfalls totaling $244,372 primarily related to appraisal
subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts of $34,577, interest not
advanced of $176,670, and special servicing and workout fees of $33,124. The
interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class G.
Class G has accumulative interest shortfalls outstanding for five months. We
downgraded class G to 'D (sf)' because we expect these interest shortfalls to
continue for the foreseeable future. We lowered our rating on class F to 'CCC-
(sf)' due to accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for five months. If
class F continues to experience interest shortfalls, we may lower our rating
to 'D (sf') on this class.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
As of the March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, six assets ($95.8
million, 9.3%) in the pool were with the special servicer, LNR Partners LLC
(LNR). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets as of the
most recent trustee remittance report is as follows: three are real estate
owned (REO) ($72.5 million, 7.0%), two are 90-plus-days delinquent ($8.1
million, 0.8%), and one is late but less than 30 days ($15.3 million, 1.5%).
Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $41.8 million are in effect
against four of the six specially serviced assets. Details of the two largest
specially serviced assets, both of which are top 10 assets, are as follows:
The Washington Mutual Buildings asset ($39.0 million, 3.8%) is the
fifth-largest asset in the pool. The total reported exposure was $39.6
million. The asset consists of three office buildings totaling 257,336 sq. ft.
in Los Angeles, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on
March 19, 2009, due to imminent default, and the office properties became REO
on Sept. 17, 2009. The sole tenant in the office property, Washington Mutual
Inc. (WaMu), was acquired by JPMorgan Chase Bank and the leases were
subsequently rejected. LNR informed us that it sold the office portfolio in
2010 for a combined total of $15.0 million. However, the transaction has not
closed yet due to deficiency claims. LNR is pursuing legal remedies and the
sale proceeds are currently held in escrow until the legal issues are
resolved. An ARA of $32.9 million is in effect against the asset. We expect a
significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset.
The Oak Park Office Center asset ($20.4 million, 2.0%), a 173,400-sq.-ft.
office building in Houston, is the eighth-largest asset in the pool. The total
reported exposure was $21.1 million. The loan was transferred to the special
servicer on April 26, 2010, due to imminent default and the property became
REO on May 3, 2011. LNR indicated to us that the property is currently listed
for sale and an updated appraisal is not available. The reported DSC was 0.71x
as of Dec. 31, 2010. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of
this asset.
The four remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances
that represent less than 1.5% of the total pooled trust balance. ARAs totaling
$8.9 million are in effect against three of these assets. We estimated losses
for the three of the four remaining assets, arriving at a weighted-average
loss severity of 42.0%. LNR stated that it is monitoring the remaining loan
since it has a current payment status.
According to the master servicer, one loan, the Lakeside Mall loan, with a
trust balance of $84.4 million (8.1%) and a whole-loan balance of $168.7
million, was previously with the special servicer and has since been returned
to the master servicer. Pursuant to the transaction documents, the special
servicer is entitled to a workout fee that is 1.0% of all future principal and
interest payments if the loan performs and remains with the master servicer.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the March 12, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had
an aggregate trust balance of $1.04 billion, down from $1.67 billion at
issuance. The pool comprises 90 loans and three REO assets, down from 127
loans at issuance. The master servicer, GEMSA Loan Services L.P. (GEMSA),
provided financial information for 92.5% of the loans in the pool (by
balance), which reflected data for full-year 2010, interim- or full-year 2011.
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.50x for the loans in the pool based
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.51x and
87.7%, respectively. Our adjusted figures exclude five ($80.5 million, 7.8%)
of the six assets ($95.8 million, 9.3%) that are currently with the special
servicer, and eight defeased loans ($82.1 million, 7.9%). To date, the
transaction has experienced $22.8 million in principal losses from 13 assets.
Twenty loans ($254.2 million, 24.5%) in the pool are on the master servicer's
watchlist, including two of the top 10 assets, which we discuss below. Sixteen
loans ($133.0 million, 12.8%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 13 of
which ($112.0 million, 10.8%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE
The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding pooled
balance of $426.9 million (41.2%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we
calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.66x for eight of the top 10 assets. The
remaining two top 10 assets ($59.4 million, 5.8%) are with the special
servicer, which we discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.65x and
83.0%, respectively, for eight of the top 10 assets, excluding the two
specially serviced assets. Two ($102.2 million, 9.8%) of the top 10 assets are
on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below.
The Lakeside Mall loan, the second-largest asset in the pool, has a whole-loan
balance of $168.7 million that is split into two pari passu pieces, $84.4
million of which makes up 8.1% of the pooled trust balance. The loan is
secured by 643,375 sq. ft. of a 1.48 million-sq.-ft. regional mall in Sterling
Heights, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. According to the master servicer, the
loan was previously transferred to the special servicer on April 29, 2009, as
part of the GGP bankruptcy. The loan was modified on Jan. 4, 2010 and the
modification terms included an extension of the loan's maturity from Dec. 1,
2009, to June 1, 2016. The loan was returned to the master servicer on May 20,
2010. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low
reported DSC, which was 1.19x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Occupancy was
70.2% according to the Sept. 30, 2011, rent roll.
The 23rd & Madison loan ($17.8 million, 1.7%), the 10th-largest asset in the
pool, is secured by a 54,027-sq.-ft. grocery-anchored shopping center in
Seattle, Wash. The loan is on GEMSA's watchlist due to a low reported DSC,
which was 0.91x for year-end 2010. According to GEMSA, the property
performance has improved in 2011; the reported DSC and occupancy for the six
months ended June 30, 2011, were 1.37x and 88.5%, respectively. GEMSA
indicated that it will remove the loan from its watchlist given the positive
DSC.
Standard & Poor's stressed the pool collateral according to its criteria. The
resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our raised, lowered,
and affirmed ratings.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
RATINGS RAISED
GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-J AA+ (sf) AA- (sf) 19.41
B A+ (sf) A- (sf) 15.37
C A- (sf) BBB+ (sf) 13.75
RATINGS LOWERED
GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
F CCC- (sf) B (sf) 7.49
G D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 6.08
RATINGS AFFIRMED
GE Commercial Mortgage Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-C1
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-3 AAA (sf) 30.11
A-4 AAA (sf) 30.11
A-AB AAA (sf) 30.11
A-5 AAA (sf) 30.11
A-1A AAA (sf) 30.11
D BBB- (sf) 11.13
E BB+ (sf) 9.71
X-C AAA (sf) N/A
N/A-Not applicable.