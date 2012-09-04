(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement
by HealthPartners Inc. (BBB+/Positive/--) and Park Nicollet Health Services
(A/Stable/--) that their boards of directors have signed an agreement to combine
their organizations does not affect Standard & Poor's ratings on HealthPartners.
Although the agreement calls for a combining of the two entities' boards of
directors, the obligated groups securing the debt of both organizations are not
expected to change. The combined entity will retain the HealthPartners name,
with Mary Brainerd--HealthPartners' president and CEO--becoming CEO of the new
entity, and David Abelson, MD--president and CEO of Park Nicollet--heading the
combined organization's care delivery system, which will be named the Park
Nicollet HealthPartners Care Group. Pending state and federal regulatory
review, the agreement is expected to be effective Jan. 1, 2013.
We believe that combining the two entities augments each entity's business
position because both entities operate in complementary markets. We also
believe that the increased scale of the combined entity should provide
opportunities for realizing cost efficiencies and implementing strategies that
better position the organization for health care reform. Potential operational
risk exists within the process of ultimately integrating the two practitioner
groups, and it remains to be seen how smoothly that process will be executed.
We do not expect any immediate financial implications but will meet with each
organization in the near term to better understand the combined strategy and
potential enterprise and financial impacts.
The positive outlook on HealthPartners reflects its sustained strong earnings.
If the company is able to at least maintain its current level of membership
while continuing to generate annual returns on revenue of about 3%, and
maintain EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of more than 5x, we could raise the
ratings by one notch within the next 12 months. We don't expect a significant
increase in financial leverage, and statutory capitalization will likely
remain strong.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)