Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating for Monterey County, CA: --$125.4 million certificates of participation (COPs), Series 2007 at 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch assigns an implied unlimited general obligation (GO) bond rating of 'AA' to the county. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The COPs are secured by county lease payments for use of essential assets and are subject to abatement. The county has covenanted to budget and appropriate for lease payments annually. KEY RATING DRIVERS MIXED ECONOMIC RESULTS: Monterey County's economy shows mixed results over the past 12 months with both continued housing weakness and moderate employment growth. The county's agricultural and tourism base continues to perform strongly but housing prices remain depressed following declines of more than 60% from peak levels. STABLE OPERATIONS: Monterey County maintained its solid financial position during the recent downturn despite sharply reduced tax revenues and a planned multi-year drawdown of fund balance. The county's 2013 budget is balanced without the use of reserves and unrestricted fund balance levels remain healthy. STRONG MANAGEMENT: Financial management is strong, with healthy reserve policies, regular monitoring and adjustment of budgets during the fiscal year, and active use of multi-year financial forecasts to guide long-term budget strategy. HOSPITAL TURNAROUND: Financial and operating results for the county's public hospital have improved markedly over the past several years, with no county general fund subsidies required to offset hospital deficits since fiscal 2008. LOW DEBT: Overall debt levels are low and liabilities for retiree benefits are manageable. CREDIT PROFILE MIXED ECONOMIC RESULTS Monterey County's economy fared better than much of the state of California during the recent recession. The county's robust agricultural sector has outperformed the overall economy, and its large government sector has been a source of stability. The tourism sector was hard hit, as reflected in an 11% drop in hotel taxes in 2010 and declines in leisure and hospitality payroll employment, but rebounded strongly in 2011. The county's jobless rate has traditionally exceeded state and national averages due to the dominance of the seasonal agricultural and tourism industries. This gap decreased during the recent recession as the local job market outperformed the state and nation, and the county has recorded small job increases for 10 consecutive months. Unemployment rates remained elevated despite such improvements at 12.5% for 2011 as compared to state and national rates of 11.7% and 9%, respectively. The local real estate market has continued to suffer following the housing-led recession, but Monterey's wealthy coastal communities have provided some stability; this feature differentiates the county from the state's hardest hit housing markets. Assessed values (AV) fell a relatively mild 3.5% in fiscal 2010 and 4.1% in fiscal 2011, with modest growth projected for 2012 and 2013. Home prices remain below 60% of peak levels but have shown increasing signs of stability in the first half of 2012. STABLE OPERATIONS The county has maintained stable operations and a strong financial position in recent years despite substantial revenue declines. General fund tax revenues fell by 20% ($35.6 million) between fiscal 2008 and fiscal 2011, with no corresponding reduction in county responsibilities for services funded from such revenues. Management addressed these losses through a multi-year plan combining workforce attrition, strict expenditure controls, and limited use of fund balance. In addition, management recently negotiated increases in employee pension contributions, which are expected to provide $8 million in annual savings countywide. The fiscal 2013 budget was balanced without the use of reserves, but the county will be challenged to maintain stable operations over the next several years with expected continuing revenue weakness and ongoing cost pressures. STRONG MANAGEMENT The county's strong management is reflected in its stable operations during the recent downturn and the successful turnaround of its hospital enterprise following a history of deficit operations. No general fund subsidies have been required for the hospital since 2008, and operating metrics continue to show annual improvements. Management efforts are supported by extensive financial policies and multi-year forecasting. LOW DEBT LEVELS Overlapping debt levels are low at 1.6% of AV and $1,966 per capita. While capital needs are sizable, management reports some flexibility regarding timing and scope of certain projects. The county's unfunded pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) obligations are manageable and the county has begun to pay down its OPEB liability over a 20-year amortization period. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria