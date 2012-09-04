Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following rating for Monterey County, CA:
--$125.4 million certificates of participation (COPs), Series 2007 at 'AA-'.
In addition, Fitch assigns an implied unlimited general obligation (GO) bond
rating of 'AA' to the county.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The COPs are secured by county lease payments for use of essential assets and
are subject to abatement. The county has covenanted to budget and appropriate
for lease payments annually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MIXED ECONOMIC RESULTS: Monterey County's economy shows mixed results over the
past 12 months with both continued housing weakness and moderate employment
growth. The county's agricultural and tourism base continues to perform strongly
but housing prices remain depressed following declines of more than 60% from
peak levels.
STABLE OPERATIONS: Monterey County maintained its solid financial position
during the recent downturn despite sharply reduced tax revenues and a planned
multi-year drawdown of fund balance. The county's 2013 budget is balanced
without the use of reserves and unrestricted fund balance levels remain healthy.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: Financial management is strong, with healthy reserve
policies, regular monitoring and adjustment of budgets during the fiscal year,
and active use of multi-year financial forecasts to guide long-term budget
strategy.
HOSPITAL TURNAROUND: Financial and operating results for the county's public
hospital have improved markedly over the past several years, with no county
general fund subsidies required to offset hospital deficits since fiscal 2008.
LOW DEBT: Overall debt levels are low and liabilities for retiree benefits are
manageable.
CREDIT PROFILE
MIXED ECONOMIC RESULTS
Monterey County's economy fared better than much of the state of California
during the recent recession. The county's robust agricultural sector has
outperformed the overall economy, and its large government sector has been a
source of stability. The tourism sector was hard hit, as reflected in an 11%
drop in hotel taxes in 2010 and declines in leisure and hospitality payroll
employment, but rebounded strongly in 2011.
The county's jobless rate has traditionally exceeded state and national averages
due to the dominance of the seasonal agricultural and tourism industries. This
gap decreased during the recent recession as the local job market outperformed
the state and nation, and the county has recorded small job increases for 10
consecutive months. Unemployment rates remained elevated despite such
improvements at 12.5% for 2011 as compared to state and national rates of 11.7%
and 9%, respectively.
The local real estate market has continued to suffer following the housing-led
recession, but Monterey's wealthy coastal communities have provided some
stability; this feature differentiates the county from the state's hardest hit
housing markets. Assessed values (AV) fell a relatively mild 3.5% in fiscal 2010
and 4.1% in fiscal 2011, with modest growth projected for 2012 and 2013. Home
prices remain below 60% of peak levels but have shown increasing signs of
stability in the first half of 2012.
STABLE OPERATIONS
The county has maintained stable operations and a strong financial position in
recent years despite substantial revenue declines. General fund tax revenues
fell by 20% ($35.6 million) between fiscal 2008 and fiscal 2011, with no
corresponding reduction in county responsibilities for services funded from such
revenues. Management addressed these losses through a multi-year plan combining
workforce attrition, strict expenditure controls, and limited use of fund
balance. In addition, management recently negotiated increases in employee
pension contributions, which are expected to provide $8 million in annual
savings countywide. The fiscal 2013 budget was balanced without the use of
reserves, but the county will be challenged to maintain stable operations over
the next several years with expected continuing revenue weakness and ongoing
cost pressures.
STRONG MANAGEMENT
The county's strong management is reflected in its stable operations during the
recent downturn and the successful turnaround of its hospital enterprise
following a history of deficit operations. No general fund subsidies have been
required for the hospital since 2008, and operating metrics continue to show
annual improvements. Management efforts are supported by extensive financial
policies and multi-year forecasting.
LOW DEBT LEVELS
Overlapping debt levels are low at 1.6% of AV and $1,966 per capita. While
capital needs are sizable, management reports some flexibility regarding timing
and scope of certain projects. The county's unfunded pension and other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) obligations are manageable and the county has
begun to pay down its OPEB liability over a 20-year amortization period.
