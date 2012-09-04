Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'B' rating, with a recovery rating of '2', on Claire's Stores Inc.'s senior secured first-lien notes due 2019, following the company's announcement of an add-on which brings the total amount to $1.1 billon. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds from the add-on first-lien notes to repay the term loan B. (For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Claire's, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article.) All other ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Claire's, published Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RATINGS LIST Claire's Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Claire's Stores Inc. $1.1 bil first-lien notes due 2019 B Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.