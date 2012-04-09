April 9 - OVERVIEW
-- Discover Card Execution Note Trust's class A(2012-2) note issuance is
an ABS securitization backed by undivided investor interest in Discover Card
Master Trust I's series 2007-CC collateral certificate, which, in turn, is
collateralized by receivables generated from designated Discover Card
accounts.
-- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A(2012-2)
notes.
-- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the
transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool
characteristics, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Discover Card Execution
Note Trust's $750 million class A(2012-2) DiscoverSeries notes.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by
undivided investor interest in Discover Card Master Trust I's series 2007-CC
collateral certificate, which, in turn, is collateralized by receivables
generated from designated Discover Card accounts.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 9, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from
the preliminary rating.
The preliminary rating reflects:
-- The 24.5% credit support provided by the subordinated class B, C, and
D notes, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous
stresses we apply to our 5.5%-7.5% base-case loss rate, 16.5%-18.5% base-case
payment rate, 15.0%-17.0% base-case yield, and 1.0%-3.0% purchase rate
assumptions for the class A(2012-2) notes. In addition, we used stressed
excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the class A(2012-2) notes.
All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria
and assumptions (for more information, see "General Methodology And
AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Discover Card Execution Note Trust - Class A(2012-2),
published April 9, 2012.
-- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Remained
Stable Among U.S. Bankcards But Increased For Private-Label Cards In February,
published April 5, 2012.
-- March 29, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six
Largest Issuers On Adjustments To Key Performance Variables, published March
29, 2012.
-- 28 Ratings Raised, 214 Affirmed On U.S. Bankcard ABS From Six Largest
Issuers, published March 29, 2012.
-- U.S. Economic Forecast: An Apple A Day Keeps Recessions Away,
published March 15, 2012.
-- Revised Bank Ratings Have No Impact On Related U.S. Credit Card ABS,
published Dec. 1, 2011.
-- Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The
Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries, published Nov. 29, 2011.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Nov. 9, 2011.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card
ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations, published April 19, 2010.