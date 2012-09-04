Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
a 'B' rating to American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s proposed $550
million senior unsecured notes due 2022, with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0%-10%)
recovery in the event of a default. At the same time we are lowering the
issue-level rating on the company's $425 million 9.25% senior secured notes due
2017 to 'BB' from 'BB+', and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '1'. The
lower issue-level and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes are based on
the increase in the commitment on the class D revolving credit facility to $365
million from $235 million, which is pari passu with the senior secured notes
regarding claims on the assets of the holding company and the subsidiary
guarantors.
The company will use net proceeds from the offering to make a tender offer for
the 5.25% notes, to redeem in part its 9.25% notes, and to fund certain
pension obligations and general corporate purposes.
The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on American Axle reflects the company's
"weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, which
incorporate substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle market.
For further details please see our summary analysis on American Axle &
Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published June 27, 2012, and the recovery report
to be published following this release, both on RatingsDirect.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATING LIST
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Ratings assigned
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Senior unsecured
$550 mil. notes due 2022 B
Recovery rating 6
Ratings lowered
To From
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Senior secured
$425 mil. 9.25% notes due 2017 BB BB+
Recovery rating 2 1