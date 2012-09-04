Sept 4 - OVERVIEW -- We reviewed 207 ratings from 34 RMBS transactions issued between 2004 and 2006 and backed by U.S. Alternative-A and negatively amortizing mortgage loans. -- We lowered our ratings on 84 classes (50 of them more than three notches), raised our ratings on eight classes (four of them more than three notches), affirmed our ratings on 103 classes, and removed our ratings on 12 classes. -- The downgrades were primarily driven by increased losses due to an increase in our default and loss multiples at higher rating levels, our default frequency for reperforming loans, and our increased roll-rates for 30- and 60-day delinquent loans. -- The upgrades were primarily driven by the fact that the related transactions failed their cumulative loss triggers, which locked out any principal payments to lower-rated subordinate classes and prevented credit support erosion for such classes. -- The affirmations for classes with ratings above 'CCC' reflect their relatively senior position regarding payment priority along with our opinion that the projected credit support for these classes will remain sufficient to cover the revised projected losses. -- We previously placed 121 of the affected ratings on CreditWatch following our criteria update, which such CreditWatch placements are now being resolved. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 84 classes from 31 U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions and removed 59 of them from CreditWatch with negative implications and 19 of them from CreditWatch with developing implications. We also raised our ratings on eight classes from five transactions and removed five of them from CreditWatch with positive implications and three of them from CreditWatch developing. We also affirmed our ratings on 103 classes from 31 transactions and removed 17 of them from CreditWatch negative, six from CreditWatch developing, and four from CreditWatch positive. We also withdrew our ratings on 12 classes from 11 transactions and removed eight of them from CreditWatch negative based on our interest-only criteria. The complete CreditWatch list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Sept. 4, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site, atThe transactions in this review were issued between 2004 and 2006 and are backed by adjustable- and fixed-rate Alternative-A (Alt-A) and negatively amortizing (Neg-am) mortgage loans secured primarily by first liens on one- to four-family residential properties. On Aug. 15, 2012, we placed our ratings on 121 classes from all 34 transactions within this review on CreditWatch negative, positive or developing, along with ratings from a group of other RMBS securities due to the implementation of our recently revised criteria for surveilling pre-2009 U.S. RMBS ratings (see "Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit And Cash Flow AnalysisRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Sept. 4, 2012, Rating Actions, Sept. 4, 2012 -- 16,872 Ratings From 3,364 U.S. RMBS Pre-2009 Transactions Put On CreditWatch; Revised Surveillance Criteria Cited, Aug. 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit and Cash Flow Analysis for Pre-2009 Originations, Aug. 9, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications, July 12, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, April 30, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011 -- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, April 15, 2010. -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009