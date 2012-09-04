Sept 4 - OVERVIEW
-- We reviewed 207 ratings from 34 RMBS transactions issued between 2004
and 2006 and backed by U.S. Alternative-A and negatively amortizing mortgage
loans.
-- We lowered our ratings on 84 classes (50 of them more than three
notches), raised our ratings on eight classes (four of them more than three
notches), affirmed our ratings on 103 classes, and removed our ratings on 12
classes.
-- The downgrades were primarily driven by increased losses due to an
increase in our default and loss multiples at higher rating levels, our
default frequency for reperforming loans, and our increased roll-rates for 30-
and 60-day delinquent loans.
-- The upgrades were primarily driven by the fact that the related
transactions failed their cumulative loss triggers, which locked out any
principal payments to lower-rated subordinate classes and prevented credit
support erosion for such classes.
-- The affirmations for classes with ratings above 'CCC' reflect their
relatively senior position regarding payment priority along with our opinion
that the projected credit support for these classes will remain sufficient to
cover the revised projected losses.
-- We previously placed 121 of the affected ratings on CreditWatch
following our criteria update, which such CreditWatch placements are now being
resolved.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on 84 classes from 31 U.S. residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions and removed 59 of them from
CreditWatch with negative implications and 19 of them from CreditWatch with
developing implications. We also raised our ratings on eight classes from five
transactions and removed five of them from CreditWatch with positive
implications and three of them from CreditWatch developing. We also affirmed
our ratings on 103 classes from 31 transactions and removed 17 of them from
CreditWatch negative, six from CreditWatch developing, and four from
CreditWatch positive. We also withdrew our ratings on 12 classes from 11
transactions and removed eight of them from CreditWatch negative based on our
interest-only criteria.
The complete CreditWatch list is available in "U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By
The Sept. 4, 2012, Rating Actions," published today on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web
site, atThe transactions in this review were issued between 2004 and 2006 and are
backed by adjustable- and fixed-rate Alternative-A (Alt-A) and negatively
amortizing (Neg-am) mortgage loans secured primarily by first liens on one- to
four-family residential properties.
On Aug. 15, 2012, we placed our ratings on 121 classes from all 34
transactions within this review on CreditWatch negative, positive or
developing, along with ratings from a group of other RMBS securities due to
the implementation of our recently revised criteria for surveilling pre-2009
U.S. RMBS ratings (see "Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance
Credit And Cash Flow AnalysisRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- U.S. RMBS Classes Affected By The Sept. 4, 2012, Rating Actions, Sept.
4, 2012
-- 16,872 Ratings From 3,364 U.S. RMBS Pre-2009 Transactions Put On
CreditWatch; Revised Surveillance Criteria Cited, Aug. 15, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit and Cash
Flow Analysis for Pre-2009 Originations, Aug. 9, 2012
-- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications,
July 12, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction
Accounts, May 31, 2012
-- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter,
April 30, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011
-- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, April 15, 2010.
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009