NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on Genesis Funding Ltd.'s (Genesis's) class G-1 notes and Aircraft Lease Securitisation II Ltd.'s (ALS II's) class A-1 and A-2 notes (see list). ALS II's outlooks remain stable. Both transactions are aircraft asset-backed securities (ABS) collateralized primarily by the lease revenues and sale proceeds from a portfolio of commercial aircraft. The affirmed ratings reflect our opinion of: -- The aircraft collaterals' value and quality; -- The transactions' payment structures and cash flow mechanics; -- The overcollateralization available to the rated notes; -- The transactions' legal structures; -- The liquidity facilities; -- The interest rate hedges; and -- The servicer's (AerCap Ireland's) demonstrated servicing ability. ALS II's aircraft portfolio consists of 30 brand-new Airbus A320 family aircraft (the oldest of which was manufactured in 2007). The class A-1 and A-2 notes are pari passu and are receiving turbo payments. Genesis's class G-1 notes have benefited from larger principal pay-downs since the December 2011 payment date. Before then, the transaction documents had been limiting the amount of principal paid to the class G-1 notes to $1 million per period. Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and will take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RATINGS AFFIRMED Genesis Funding Ltd. Class Rating G-1 A- (sf) Aircraft Lease Securitisation II Ltd. Class Rating A-1 A+ (sf)/Stable A-2 A+ (sf)/Stable