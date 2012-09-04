(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Colombia-based EEB has improved its business risk profile through
increased geographic and sector diversification.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on EEB to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB's growth strategy
will continue to support its profitability and lead to stronger cash flows and
key financial ratios.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Colombia-based Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
(EEB) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt
due 2021.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the company's improved business profile, given the
successful diversification of its core operations in several countries in the
region, including Peru and Colombia, which have investment-grade sovereign
credit ratings with positive outlooks. These countries' improved fiscal and
macroeconomic conditions could potentially aid EEB's growth strategy,
particularly in its natural gas transportation and electricity generation
assets. In our view, EEB's consolidation of its business strategy and
geographical outreach will result in continued top-line growth and strong and
stable profitability. We believe this will lead to stronger cash-flow
generation and improved key financial ratios.
The rating on EEB reflects its 'bbb-' stand-alone credit risk profile (SACP),
which considers our "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate"
financial risk profile assessments. The rating on EEB also reflects our
opinion that there is a high likelihood that the city of Bogota, Bogota
Distrito Capital (BBB-/Stable/--), would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to EEB in the event of financial distress, given current
links between the two entities. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities, the government's support is based on our
assessment of EEB's important role as Bogota's integrated energy provider, its
very strong link with the government due to its majority shareholder position
(76.3%), and the city's influence on the company's strategic and business
plans.
The rating on EEB's senior unsecured debt reflects its structural
subordination relative to the company's priority liabilities at the subsidiary
level.
EEB's highly profitable natural gas transportation and hydro-power generation
and distribution units are due to growing electricity and natural gas demand
and the company's efficient operating performance. EEB has reported attractive
consolidated EBITDA plus dividends margins around 65%, and we expect that the
organic growth in EEB's gas transportation business through its consolidated
subsidiary Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P. (TGI;
BB/Positive/--) will result in EBITDA plus dividends margins that are in line
with its historical trend. In addition, the gas transportation business
provides a high degree of stability and predictability to EEB's consolidated
revenues, as more than half of its consolidated revenue base comes from
fixed-capacity payments with an average maturity of 10 years. Also, the
transportation segment's contribution to EBITDA would partially mitigate the
revenue volatility of the cyclical or seasonal hydro-power generation segment.
Finally, as the natural gas transportation segment moves forward in its
strategy of expanding by 56%, EEB will rely less on dividend payments from its
non-controlling companies, Emgesa S.A. E.S.P. (BBB-/Stable/--) and Codensa
S.A. E.S.P. (not rated).
EEB's financial performance has been in line with our expectations. According
to our calculations, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted
EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus dividends,
and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of 5.7x, 2.5x, and 27%. For the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, EEB posted revenues plus dividends of Columbian Pesos
(COP) 2,194,697 million, 26.9% higher than for the same period of 2011. For
the same 12 months, EEB posted EBITDA plus dividends margin of 64.6%, which
compares favorably with 63.1% posted for the same period of last year. The
EBITDA increase was due to operating income growth amid optimization of EEC's
electricity distribution business, the execution of the natural gas
distribution (Calidda) project's expansion plan (which saw a doubling of
customers in the past year), and the start of operations of Cusiana. As a
result of the consolidation of recently acquired assets, we expect the company
to report EBITDA-plus-dividends interest coverage, total debt-to-EBITDA plus
dividends, and FFO-plus-dividends to total debt of approximately 6.0x, 2.3x,
and 27% by 2012 year-end and 7.0x, 2.1x, and 31%, respectively, by year-end
2013. These ratios don't include the debt of EEB's uncontrolled subsidiaries.
In addition, we expect capital expenditures to be high in the next couple of
years for EEB as a group (US$567 million for 2012 and US$510 million for
2013), given TGI's, Trecsa's, Contugas', and Calidda's expansion and some
other minor projects. We expect that the company will finance its expansion
strategy and future capital expenditures mainly through its internal cash flow
generation and the proceeds raised in its October 2011 equity issuance. In our
view, an asset acquisition via equity reflects a moderate financial policy and
suggests a more consistent commitment to credit quality.
Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, based on
the following assumptions:
-- We expect free operating cash flow to exceed US$450 million in 2012
and to be approximately US$500 million in 2013.
-- We believe the company will mainly finance its natural gas and
electricity capital investment plans for 2012-2013 with its own cash flow and
available credit facilities.
-- In our view, the tenor of EEB's debt maturity profile mitigates short-
and medium-term refinancing risks. The next major maturity is in 2021.
As of June 30, 2012, the company reported cash and short-term investments of
approximately US$334.9 million, which compares favorably with short-term debt
of US$130 million.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EEB will continue to
consolidate its expansion strategy. We project that the company will maintain
EBITDA plus dividends margin of above 65%.
An improvement in EEB's credit quality could occur due to strong financial
performance relative to our expectations and an improvement in the rating of
its controlling shareholder. However, highly debt-financed expansions that
cause the company's financial risk profile to deteriorate and pressure its
liquidity, resulting in consolidated debt-to-EBITDA of more than 4.0x and
FFO-to-interest coverage of less than 3.0x, could lead us to lower the rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P.
Senior Unsecured BB+
