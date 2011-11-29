UPDATE 6-Oil slips as data points to fast-growing supply
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2004-C14, a U.S. CMBS transaction, due to current and potential interest shortfalls.
-- We lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's [WBCMT.UL] series 2004-C14, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, due to interest shortfalls (see list). We lowered our ratings on classes M and N due to reduced liquidity support available to these classes, resulting from continued interest shortfalls. Classes M and N have had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven months. In addition, we lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Class O has had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for 13 months. According to the Nov. 18, 2011, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced interest shortfalls totaling $32,733 primarily related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction amounts of $23,378 in effect for the two assets ($31.3 million, 4.9%) with the special servicer and special servicing and workout fees of $9,355. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2004-C14
Credit Reported
Rating enhancement Interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated M CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 3.14 (6,564) 65,729 N CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 2.71 12,049 84,342 O D (sf) CCC (sf) 2.29 12,049 112,767 Primary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;
della_cheung@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Barbara Hoeltz, New York (1) 212-438-3621;
barbara_hoeltz@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
NEW YORK, June 13 The Mexican peso touched its highest level in 10 months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, approaching its highest since May 2016, and its run likely has not run out, some investors say.