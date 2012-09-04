(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings says today's announcement regarding
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (HFSG) planned sale of its retirement
plans business has no immediate impact on its ratings.
HFSG has reached an agreement to sell its retirement plans business to
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Mass Mutual) for a cash ceding
commission of approximately $400 million. The transaction is expected to close
by the end of 2012, subject to regulatory approval. The sale will have
essentially no impact on HFSG's GAAP net income but will have a positive net
statutory capital impact for Hartford Life Insurance Company of approximately
$600 million.
Fitch views the sale as another step in HFSG's go-forward strategy to focus on
property/casualty commercial and consumer markets, group benefits, and mutual
funds businesses. To date, individual annuity has been placed into run-off and
the company has reached agreements to sell Woodbury Financial Services and its
individual annuities' new business capabilities consisting of the product
management, distribution and marketing units, as well as the suite of products
currently being sold. HFSG continues to pursue divestiture options for its
individual life business. Favorably, a successful execution of the strategic
plan to sell these noncore businesses should improve HFSG's financial
flexibility, with sales proceeds increasing holding company cash that could
potentially be used to reduce debt.
Fitch already maintains separate Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on
HFSG's life and property/casualty companies that reflect each businesses
respective stand-alone financial profiles. HFSG's life insurance subsidiaries
maintain 'A-' IFS ratings, which are two notches below the property/casualty IFS
ratings of 'A+'. This approach was implemented in February 2009 during the
financial crisis to reflect the divergence in operating performance and balance
sheet strength between the life and property/casualty operations.
HFSG's announcement today does not significantly change Fitch's assessment of
the life and property/casualty operating companies' financial strength. Fitch
expects that HFSG will continue to support its insurance subsidiaries and
maintain insurance company capitalization that is consistent with the current
ratings.
Fitch affirmed the ratings on HFSG and its property/casualty and life insurance
subsidiaries on May 15, 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)