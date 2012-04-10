April 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two tranches and maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on two tranches of Ayt Hipotecario Mixto II, FTA, a multi-originator Spanish RMBS transaction, issued in 2004 as follows: Class PH1 (ISIN ES0370151005): 'AAA'; maintained on RWN; Class PH2 (ISIN ES0370151013): affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; Class CH1 (ISIN ES0370151021): 'AAA'; maintained on RWN; Class CH2 (ISIN ES0370151039): affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; The performance of the underlying assets in the portfolio has remained in line with Fitch's expectations, which together with the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes, forms the basis for the affirmations. The transaction includes two segregated portfolios of first-ranking residential mortgages loans, which are not cross-collateralised: the participations (Participaciones Hipotecarias or PH) and certificates (Certificados de Transmision de Hipoteca or CTH). The collateral is geographically concentrated in Andalucia, the Basque Country and Catalunya. The assets in the two pools are highly seasoned (in December 2011 the seasoning was 112 months for the PH pool and 123 months for the CTH pool) and the portfolios have repaid to 36% of the initial pool balance for the PH pool and 30% for the CTH pool. The performance of the underlying assets does not seem to have been adversely affected by the deterioration in Spain's macroeconomic environment. As of December 2011, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 0.36% of the current PH pool balance and 0.89% of the CTH pool balance. The assets' solid performance is also reflected in the low level of defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) reported to date, which currently stand at 0.16% of the initial PH pool balance and 0.07% of the initial CTH pool balance. Due to the low pipeline of loans in arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults for both pools to be limited in the upcoming periods. The transaction features a provisioning mechanism, whereby defaulted loans are fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. In December 2011, period (quarterly) gross excess spread stood at 0.4% of current pool balance for PH and 0.1% for CTH. Fitch expects excess spread to be sufficient to cover the limited period defaults and that no reserve fund draws will occur in the next 18 months. The reserve funds of both transactions are fully funded: for the PH portion the reserve fund is non-amortising at EUR2.8m. The reserve fund for the CTH portion is EUR2.9m and stopped amortising in 2008 due to a breach in the trigger linked to the weighted average loan margin (currently 44bps compared to the trigger level of 45bps). As both the PH and CTH series are currently paying down sequentially and reserve fund balances are not expected to decrease, Fitch expects the credit enhancement of the rated notes to improve in the upcoming periods. Fitch understands that the original terms and conditions on a proportion of the loans in the portfolio have been modified (December 2011: 4% of the current PH pool and 5.6% of the current CTH pool). The modifications have been either in the form of a margin reduction or maturity extension. To reflect the affordability strain that borrowers may be under, Fitch has applied additional default probability hits for such loans. Fitch recently put the senior tranches of PH and CTH series on RWN (see "Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due to Counterparty Risk" dated 03 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), following the downgrade of the account bank, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros to 'BBB+'/'F2'. The agency expects to resolve the RWN within six weeks, subject to completion of the remedial action proposed. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor reports. Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011; Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum, dated 12 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum