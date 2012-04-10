April 10 - Overview -- U.S. outsourced customer care services provider Sitel's revenues have improved modestly over the past year, but cash flow measures will remain challenged over the near term while the company continues to invest in its operations. -- Sitel intends to use its proposed $200 million senior secured first-lien note issuance to repay its existing revolver borrowings and non-extended term loan, place cash on the balance sheet, and pay for related fees. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative due to the reversal of revenue erosion, related to lower business volumes and customer attrition, and our expectation of improved cash flow over the near term. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sitel will sustain profitability near current levels, materially reduce restructuring charges and start to generate near break-even free operating cash flow over the near term. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Nashville-based outsourced customer care services provider Sitel Worldwide Corp. to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we rated the company's $200 million senior secured senior first-lien notes (issued by both Sitel LLC and Sitel Finance Corp.) 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating the expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Sitel Worldwide Corp. is the guarantor of the notes. We also revised our recovery rating on the company's existing senior secured first-lien debt to '3' from '2'. The '3' recovery rating indicates the expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery, reflecting the potential for increased incremental senior secured first-lien debt in a default scenario. The outlook revision reflects the reversal of revenue erosion, related to lower business volumes and customer attrition, and our expectation of improved financial metrics, reduced restructuring charges, and generation of near break-even free operating cash flow (FOCF) over the near term. In addition, we have a recovery rating of '5' on Sitel's $300 million senior unsecured notes, indicating the expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on those notes is 'B-', one notch below the corporate credit rating. Rationale Standard & Poor's expects that Sitel's revenue will stabilize at current levels due to ongoing investments and enhancements to its sales and marketing process. We also estimate that EBITDA and financial leverage ratios will remain relatively stable over the near term as the company's actions to rationalize operating expenses continue to be successful. We also expect that its negative FOCF, which we measure at negative $65 million for fiscal year 2011 (including our adjustments for operating leases), will improve over the near term, largely due to reduced restructuring costs, and become positive during fiscal year 2013. Sitel is a mid-tier provider of outsourced customer care services to a broad array of end markets globally. A high degree of fragmentation, competitiveness, low barriers to entry, and positive correlation to the global economy characterize the industry. As a result, we view Sitel's business risk as "weak." After multiyear declining revenues, Sitel's December 2011 quarter revenue was $364 million, up 6% year over year and 1% sequentially. Revenue growth in the December 2011 quarter reflected increased sales from new customers and increased programs with existing customers, partially offset by some customer attrition. Sitel's weak revenue performance over the past several years was related to a combination of weak prevailing economic conditions, reduction in demand for outsourced services, material customer attrition, and limited new business wins. However, margins declined in 2011 due to investment required to yield additional sales. Standard & Poor's views Sitel's financial risk as "highly leveraged." As of the December 2011 quarter, pro-forma trailing adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, which includes our adjustments for operating leases and debt treatment for its preferred shares, was 7.2x compared with 6.7x for the same period the prior year. The increase in leverage is due slightly higher funded debt levels related to the proposed transaction and the accretion of preferred shares, partly offset by improved EBITDA. Cash flows metrics have been somewhat volatile quarter by quarter and we expect that the company's negative FOCF will limit de-leveraging of debt over the near term. Last-12-month adjusted FOCF for the December 2011 quarter was -$65 million and compares with a GAAP FOCF of -$50 million. We expect that ongoing investment in operations and higher capital expenditures will absorb much of the operating cash flow over the next 12 months, but that reduced restructuring charges will bring free cash flow to near break-even. Liquidity Sitel's liquidity is "adequate." As of Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the proposed transaction, its liquid resources consisted of cash balances of $37 million and full availability under its $85 million revolving credit facility. We expect that Sitel's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x. We expect that net sources of cash would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Other factors in our liquidity assessment include: -- Funds from operations (FFO)/debt in the in the high-single digits during next 12 months; -- Moderate working capital investments of about $10 million and low amortization requirements, along with increased capital expenditures of about $35 million to $40 million; -- No near significant near-term maturities; -- No acquisitions or shareholder payments; and -- Adequate headroom under its financial covenants over the near term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sitel, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting improved revenue over the past year and our expectation that Sitel's revenue and adjusted profits will be sustained at current levels over the near term. A possible upgrade is limited until Sitel can demonstrate sustained revenue growth and break-even or positive cash flow. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- New Ratings SITEL LLC Sitel Finance Corp. Senior Secured US$200 mil nts due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised To From Sitel Worldwide Corp. Senior Secured B B+ Recovery Rating 3 2 Ratings Affirmed Sitel Worldwide Corp. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.