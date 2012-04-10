April 10 - Fitch Ratings says that Switzerland-based STMicroelectronics' (ST) ratings are unlikely to be affected by yesterday's USD59m arbitration award in favour of NXP Semiconductors (NXP). ST's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating is currently 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. Yesterday's announcement confirmed the award of USD59m against ST in favour of NXP, in arbitration proceedings relating to the supply of wafers by NXP to ST's wireless JV between October 2008 and December 2009. In the context of ST's current cash position - USD2.3bn at YE11 (net cash excluding Ericsson shareholder loans, of USD1.2bn) the size of the award is not material. However, the award will have an impact on reported Q1 operating results, which were already forecast to be affected by the ongoing weakness of ST-Ericsson (STE), ST's wireless chipset joint venture with Ericsson ('BBB'/Stable). ST has indicated the award will dilute Q112 gross margin by approximately 260bp. reducing gross margin guidance at the ST level for the quarter to 30.4% from 33%, plus or minus 1.5%. While Fitch will treat the announcement as an exceptional charge, and look through the reported impact on margins, it nonetheless highlights the litigious nature of the semiconductor industry and the pitfalls of operating JV partnerships in the industry. Noting that NXP was ST's original partner in the chipset JV formed in 2008, the development highlights how relationships can unwind once a partnership has broken up (NXP exited the JV in February 2009). As highlighted in February, when Fitch revised ST's Outlook to Negative, the chipset JV continues to act as a drag on earnings at ST, with the company's wholly owned businesses otherwise performing well. Fitch is currently modelling ongoing weakness at STE, including further revenue declines and widening losses in 2012, losses which will be funded equally by the JV partners. Given this relationship, Fitch strips out 50% of EBITA losses at STE when measuring ST's cash flow performance, with a downgrade threshold of pre-dividend free cash flow margin (adjusted for STE) set at 5%. The wholly owned business are currently generating double digit operating margins (11.4% in FY11) with a downgrade threshold set at below 9%. Yesterday's announcement is unlikely to impact either downgrade guideline given that the charge relates to the chipset JV (although it is unclear where the charge will be recorded divisionally). However, it highlights the continued effect the weakly performing JV is having on the consolidated group. In Fitch's view, while management has successfully repositioned much of the company's portfolio, STE will continue to act as a diversion on management time, particularly as the award will continue to be contested by ST. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011; and 'Rating Global Technology Companies', dated 20 September 2010, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors