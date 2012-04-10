April 10 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread contracted by 7 basis points (bps) to 207 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 643 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread contracted by 6 bps to 139 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' narrowed by 7 bps each to 180 bps and 254 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 462 bps, and 'B' and 'CCC' widened by 1 bp each to 691 bps and 1,057 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials narrowed by 6 bps each to 313 bps, 319 bps, and 302 bps, respectively. Utilities tightened by 7 bps to 212 bps, and telecommunications tightened by 5 bps to 333 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 198 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 641 bps and below its five-year moving average of 721 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.