Sept 5 - Fitch believes proposed regulations could be a positive credit event for senior note holders and potentially negative for subordinate tranches in TruPS CDOs. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued three notices of proposed rulemaking and set the public comment period to end on Sept. 7. The proposed rules are intended to bring U.S. rulemaking in line with the Basel Committee on banking supervision. We also believe that these regulations will need to be clarified, as their criteria for some TruPS is different from those in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank). The current proposal would require TruPS issued by banks and thrifts with $500 million or greater in assets to be progressively phased out of Tier I capital and into Tier II capital over a term of 10 years. TruPs issued by banks with $15 billion or more in assets would have their TruPS phased out of Tier I and into Tier II capital over a three-year period. We believe that these regulations should be clarified, as they appear to conflict with Dodd-Frank that makes banks with $15 billion or fewer in assets exempt from this phase out. We believe the most likely TruPs to be redeemed have high coupons from financially healthy banks. In our view, these institutions are the most likely to hold the capital necessary for redemption and have the best chance to effectively issue new instruments (for the purpose of redeeming old ones). We also expect these to be smaller banks that are attractive buyout candidates as an acquisition could accelerate redemptions. Also, smaller banks are more likely to sell themselves facing an increasingly costly regulatory environment. TruPS with lower coupons from financially healthy banks are less likely to be redeemed. Many of these were issued well before the financial crisis, and the coupons may be deducted from the bank's taxes. New preferred issues that are Basel III compliant are not tax deductible for issuing banks. Many banks may find these a useful part of their Tier II capital. We expect very few TruPS from financially stressed banks to be redeemed. They are generally not attractive acquisitions; most lack the capital necessary to complete a redemption and they have limited ability to issue new instruments. We expect them to have higher capital minimums to be adequately capitalized under Basel III and we expect them to continue to defer redemptions to build Tier I common capital. This bifurcation among TruPS should translate into a generally positive trend for senior CDO note holders and potentially negative for junior note holders, as better capitalized banks are likelier to redeem and repay senior notes while weaker banks would be left in the pool to support the junior notes. In addition, redemption of higher coupon TruPS will lower future excess spread, which in many TruPS CDOs has for years continued to meaningfully contribute to a build-up of the credit enhancements by paying down senior notes. It is notable that some of these possibilities may not come to light for some time. Several regional banks have requested an extension of the public comment deadline because evaluating all three notices of proposed rulemaking is onerous. Even if the rules go into place, banks may not redeem TRUPS until they have paid back their Troubled Asset Relief Program funding. But we may have already seen the beginning of some these trends. We have noticed a small uptick in redemptions within Fitch-rated TruPS CDOs over the first six months of 2012 from banks with less than $15 billion in assets. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.