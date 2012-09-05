Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings is hosting a teleconference on 13 September 2012 at 14:30BST to present the recent analysis it has carried out on UK credit card securitisations. The discussion will be based on the reports 'Credit Card Index - UK, Q2 2012' and 'UK Credit Card Stress Test', dated 14 August 2012 and 17 May 2012 respectively, and available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch has revamped its quarterly UK Credit Card Index report, which was formerly known as Movers & Shakers - UK Credit Card Index. The agency has changed its index calculation methodology and the new version of the report now also contains analysis of prevailing break-even charge-off multiples, which allows comparison of the relevant strengths of the various credit card trusts with standard parameters. Analysts will first give an overview of current index trends and Fitch's outlook for UK credit card securitisations. The authors of the reports will then explain the rationale and impact of the changed index calculations and will explain the newly added 'charge-off multiple analysis'. They will also give an overview of the findings from the hypothetical stress tests conducted for UK credit card master trusts. In order to register your interest for this conference call and to receive the dial-in numbers and passcode, please paste the url below into your browser. Registration will remain open until two hours before the call. here For those people unable to dial in to the call, a replay will be available on the website, www. fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Credit Card Index - UK UK Credit Card Stress Test Report