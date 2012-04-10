April 10 - OVERVIEW
-- We assigned our 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s
proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300 million)
senior unsecured notes due April 2018.
-- The company intends to use proceeds from the offering to reduce
existing debt.
-- Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's good-quality
office portfolio, long-term leases, and in-place rents that are, on average,
below current market rents.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 10, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brookfield Office Properties
Inc.'s (Brookfield's) proposed C$125 million (could be upsized to C$300
million) senior unsecured notes due April 2018.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to reduce existing
debt. The company derives more than 50% of its net operating income from
encumbered assets. Per our criteria, we rate the company's unsecured debt one
notch below the corporate credit rating.
Occupancy within Brookfield's high-quality office portfolio has remained
strong due to the company's concentrations in better-performing high-barrier
to entry markets. Fixed-charge coverage measures are low; however, we believe
that they are on a gradual path of improving over the next few years. We have
tolerance for Brookfield's low fixed-charge coverage because we acknowledge
the cash flow stability that the company's lower-yielding but high-quality
Australian office portfolio should provide. We would likely lower the
corporate credit rating one notch if development activity accelerates and/or
other capital events transpire that lead us to believe that fixed-charge
coverage will not improve as we expected. Our credit perspective could also
change if the company's strategic evolution materially alters the operating
platform or legal structure. Although currently less likely, we would consider
raising the rating longer term if the company reduces its top tenant
concentration, successfully executes releasing to maintain above-average
occupancy, and improves pro rata fixed-charge coverage comfortably in the
mid-2x area.
For our most recent complete analysis, see "Summary: Brookfield Office
Properties Inc.," published Jan. 5, 2012.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published
Feb. 3, 2012.
-- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies,
published June 21, 2011.
RATING LIST
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
Sr. unsecd notes due Apr. 2018 BBB-
column.