Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' and 'P-3 (High)' issue ratings to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s (Brookfield's) proposed offering of C$200 million series T cumulative five-year rate reset preference shares. The preferred shares will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which will include the redemption of higher-cost (6%) series F preferred shares. We expect the offering to close on or about Sept. 13, 2012. Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's high-quality office portfolio, characterized by in-place rents that are below current market rents (on average). In addition, long-term leases to good-quality tenants and concentrations in comparatively healthier global office markets continue to support our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile. However, low fixed-charge coverage and higher debt-to-EBITDA measures relative to peers result in a financial risk profile that we consider "significant," notwithstanding above-average portfolio occupancy and benefits from substantial capital transactions over the past three years. The negative ratings outlook reflects our belief that Brookfield's fixed-charge coverage is now likely to remain at current low levels for the next two years. We would likely lower the corporate credit rating one notch if fixed-charge coverage measures deteriorate from their current (1.4x) levels. Our credit perspective could also change if the strategic evolution of parent Brookfield Asset Management materially alters the operating platform or legal structure of Brookfield. We don't see much potential for upgrade despite Brookfield's "strong" business risk profile, unless the company meaningfully deleverages its balance sheet to strengthen its currently "significant" financial risk profile. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: North American REIT Ratings Will Likely Remain Stable Despite Slowing Economic Growth, July 27, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs, Strongest To Weakest, July 26, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 8, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011. -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST Brookfield Office Properties Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/-- Rating Assigned Brookfield Office Properties Inc. C$200 million preferred shares Global scale BB+ Canadian scale P-3 (High)