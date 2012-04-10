April 10 - Many urban U.S. communities are facing worsening gridlock as well as limited funding for new freeway lanes. So, local governments are increasingly turning to managed-lane facilities to relieve traffic congestion and to raise revenue, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Buying Time: Credit Considerations In Analyzing U.S. Managed-Lane Facilities," says that although overall traffic has not grown since 2007, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects overall U.S. traffic to resume growth now that the economy is recovering. Managed lanes are similar to traditional toll roads in some respects, but their unique features raise additional credit issues. The key credit risk for managed lanes concerns the growth of their traffic and revenue during their operating period, after construction is complete. But, managed-lane projects have an important credit strength: They are built on roadways that are already congested, at least during peak hours. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.