April 10 - Fitch Ratings has maintained four tranches of Ayt Caja Murcia
Hipotecario I, FTA (Murcia I) and Ayt Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA (Murcia
II) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed two tranches, as follows:
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA:
Class A (ISIN ES0312282009): 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
Class B (ISIN ES0312282017): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN
Class C (ISIN ES0312282025): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA:
Class A (ISIN ES0312272000): 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN
Class B (ISIN ES0312272018): 'A+sf'; maintained on RWN
Class C (ISIN ES0312272026): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
The senior and mezzanine tranches of Murcia I and II were originally placed on
RWN following the downgrade of the account bank, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas
de Ahorros to 'BBB+'/'F2' (see "Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN
Due to Counterparty Risk" dated 4 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The
agency expects to resolve the RWN in the next six weeks, subject to completion
of the proposed remedial action.
The affirmation of the class C notes reflects that the performance of the
underlying assets in the two transactions remains in line with Fitch's
expectations as well as the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to
the rated notes.
The two Spanish RMBS transactions are backed by residential mortgage loans
originated and serviced in Spain by Caja de Ahorros de Murcia (now part of Banco
Mare Nostrum, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). Caja Murcia has a strong track record of
origination in its home region of Murcia, where most of its branches are
located. The assets in the two deals are highly seasoned (in January 2012 the
seasoning was 105 months for Murcia I and 94 months for Murcia II) and the
portfolios have repaid to 39% of the initial pool balance for Murcia I and 48%
for Murcia II. In addition, the weighted average original loan-to-value ratio is
moderate in each case (70% for Murcia I and 63% for Murcia II) compared to the
average in the Spanish market (75%), contributing to the solid performance of
the transaction despite the difficult macroeconomic environment.
As of January 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.16%
and 0.16% of the current pool balances of Murcia I and Murcia II, respectively.
The good performance of the underlying loans is also reflected in the negligible
levels of defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) to date.
Due to the low pipeline of loans in arrears, Fitch expects the amount of
defaults for both pools to be limited in the upcoming periods.
The two transactions feature a provisioning mechanism, whereby defaulted loans
are fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. In January
2012, period (quarterly) gross excess spread stood at 0.2% of current pool
balance for both Murcia I and Murcia II. Fitch expects excess spread to be
sufficient to cover any defaults in the upcoming periods and no reserve fund
draws in the next 18 months.
The reserve funds of both transactions are fully funded. In Murcia I the reserve
fund is at its floor of EUR1.75m (1.28% of current note balance) and in Murcia
II EUR1.8m (1.22% of current note balance). Due to the solid performance of both
Murcia I and Murcia II, the notes are amortising pro-rata, and are not expected
to revert to sequential amortisation in the next 18 months, thereby limiting the
further build-up of credit enhancement on all rated notes.
Fitch understands that the original terms and conditions have been modified for
a proportion of loans in the portfolios (January 2012: 2% and 1% of current pool
balance for Murcia I and Murcia II, respectively). The modifications were either
in the form of margin reduction or maturity extension. To reflect the
affordability strain that borrowers may be under, Fitch has applied additional
default probability hits to these loans.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor
reports.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August
2011; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August
2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 12
March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
