Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Verisk Analytics, Inc's (Verisk) proposed issuance of 10-year notes. Proceeds of the notes are expected to be used to repay borrowings under the credit facility and for general corporate purposes. A complete list of the ratings is provided at the end of this release. The new notes will be guaranteed by Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO) and all of its subsidiaries that currently guarantee Verisk's existing notes, ISO's private placement notes and bank credit facility. As with Verisk's previous note issuance, the proposed notes include a change of control put offer of 101% upon a change of control and subsequent downgrade of the notes to non-investment grade. A change of control includes any person/entity acquiring 50% or more of the voting control of the company, majority of directors of the board cease to be continuing directors, sale of all or substantially all the assets of the company, or the adoption of a plan for liquidation or dissolution. The proposed notes also include a limitation on liens of up to 7.5% of total assets (in addition to standard carve outs). Verisk funded a portion of its $425 million acquisition of Argus Information and Advisory Services, LLC (Argus) using a combination of borrowings under its credit facility ($380 million) and cash. Including the additional debt only (and none of Argus's EBITDA), Fitch calculates June 30, 2012 pro forma unadjusted gross leverage of 2.5 times (x). While this exceeds the ratings and Verisk's 2.0x leverage target, Fitch expects leverage to decline and return to targeted levels within 15 to 18 months through absolute debt reduction and EBITDA growth. The ratings can tolerate leverage in excess of targeted levels for an acquisition, with the expectation that leverage would be reduced within a 12-to-18-month timeframe. Fitch expects the rate of share repurchases to slow in order to dedicate FCF towards the reduction of absolute levels of debt. Liquidity is sufficient and consists of $97 million in cash as of June 30, 2012. Also, as of Aug. 31, 2012, liquidity is supported by $225 in availability under Verisk's $725 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Fitch notes that the company is seeking to amend its bank credit facility, increasing the size to $850 million, extending maturities to October 2017 and raising the maximum leverage ratio level from 3.25x to 3.5x. While the covenant leverage level is increasing, Fitch does not expect any change in the company's financial policy and its 2.0x leverage target. Fitch calculates $308 million in free cash flow (FCF) for the last 12 months ending June 2012. Fitch's conservative base case expects the company to generate $200 million to $300 million in FCF in 2012, which includes pension contributions of approximately $80 million. Fitch expects the company to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its maturities. Verisk and ISO's maturity schedule consists of approximately: --$180 million due in 2013; --$170 million due in 2015; --$50 million in private placement notes in 2016; --The $725 million credit facility in 2016 ($500 million in borrowings); --$250 million in 2019; --$450 million in 2021. As of June 30, 2012, Fitch calculates gross unadjusted leverage at 1.9x and interest coverage of 10x. RATING RATIONALE: The ratings reflect Verisk's dominant market position within its Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance related businesses. Any competition for its industry-standard programs and specific property information primarily comes from internal P&C insurance company departments. The company has delivered consistent organic revenue growth, despite economic conditions. Verisk's core products are largely a non-discretionary purchase for most if not all of its clients. Fitch believes that the company has the ability to organically grow revenues in the low single digits during an economic downturn. While not highly likely, potential disruptions to Verisk's future access to its core insurance related data and the potential for increased data cost is a concern for Fitch. This risk is mitigated by the rationale points discussed above and by the company's track record and long relationship with insurance companies and regulators. This relationship dates back to 1971 and is extended further back when including its history with the insurance bureaus. The company has diversified its customer group, reducing its exposure to P&C customers to around 52% in 2011 (in 2003 it was 82%). The diversification was primarily driven by growth in new business lines that leveraged the company database and analytical know-how. The company continues to grow its non-P&C businesses organically and through acquisitions. Fitch recognizes that by growing its other businesses, EBITDA margins may decline over time. However, Verisk's margin is high relative to its peers and Fitch expects margins to remain in the mid-40% range. Fitch calculates Verisk's EBITDA margin at 46.5% as of June 30, 2012. Verisk's credit profile and ratings are consistent relative to Fitch's ratings on other Professional Publishers (Thomson Reuters; Dun& Bradstreet; McGraw-Hill; and Reed Elsevier). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Positive: The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to target a more conservative unadjusted leverage metric with a rationale for such a target. Negative: Ratings may be pressured if the company's performance does not materially meet Fitch's expectations and leverage is unable to return to 2x target level within 18 months. While not expected, material share buyback activity or additional debt funded acquisitions that delayed the company's planned reduction in leverage may also pressure the ratings. Fitch rates Verisk as follows: Verisk --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A-'. ISO --Long-term IDR 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Revolving credit facility 'A-'; --Unsecured private placement notes 'A-'.