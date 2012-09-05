(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Country Ceiling for Canada as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at AAA';
--Local currency IDR at 'AAA';
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Country ceiling at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Canada's 'AAA' ratings are supported by its institutional and structural
strengths, underpinned by effective policies and a history of macroeconomic and
social stability.
Years of fiscal responsibility and a strong institutional setting created the
conditions for an effective fiscal policy response to the global financial
crisis. An early commitment to balance the budget over the medium term placed
Canada's fiscal credibility ahead of many peers.
In addition, the 2012 budget bolsters the country's fiscal position as it
delivered on previous commitments to rein in expenditure and withdraw the
stimuli in a timely manner. The budget also incorporates additional specific
consolidation efforts and addresses fiscal pressures coming from an aging
population, a key credit risk for fiscal sustainability in the medium term.
Notably, fiscal discipline has won a strong mandate by the Canadian electorate
in the May 2011 elections as the Conservative party won a majority government
running on a platform of fiscal austerity. As such, Fitch expects Canada's
fiscal conservatism to continue over the forecast period.
While higher than the 'AAA' median, Canada's gross general government debt is
expected to decline as fiscal consolidation proceeds and GDP growth remains
steady.
The main risk to the economy is the high level of household debt. Growth has
outperformed relative to 'AAA' peers since the outset of the global financial
crisis partly facilitated, by households borrowing, mostly mortgages. As housing
demand has increased, real estate prices have been going up. As such, Canada's
economy has become more vulnerable to adverse shocks due to elevated household
indebtedness.
Fitch's base case scenario assumes a soft-landing in the housing market as
household indebtedness growth decelerates in response to more stringent credit
conditions, thereby slowing down consumption growth (63% of the economy). Fitch
expects economic growth to average a steady 2.2% between 2012 and 2014 amid
external uncertainty.
Excessive borrowing by individuals is, to a great extent, a by-product of low
interest rates, a legacy of the monetary response to the financial crisis. Yet,
an imminent normalization of monetary conditions seems unlikely as long as
global uncertainty continues, the FED is on hold and inflation is well behaved.
However, well coordinated efforts among federal financial agencies aimed at
slowing further household indebtedness should reduce the pressure on Bank of
Canada to tighten monetary policy.
In Fitch's view a persistent and significant increase in the government debt
burden -- although not Fitch's base-case scenario -- could exert negative
pressure on the rating over the medium term. An acute increase in the imbalances
of the household sector that heightens risk of an economic hard-landing and
significantly derails fiscal consolidation would be credit-negative.
