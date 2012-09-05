(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Country Ceiling for Canada as follows: --Foreign currency IDR at AAA'; --Local currency IDR at 'AAA'; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Country ceiling at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Canada's 'AAA' ratings are supported by its institutional and structural strengths, underpinned by effective policies and a history of macroeconomic and social stability. Years of fiscal responsibility and a strong institutional setting created the conditions for an effective fiscal policy response to the global financial crisis. An early commitment to balance the budget over the medium term placed Canada's fiscal credibility ahead of many peers. In addition, the 2012 budget bolsters the country's fiscal position as it delivered on previous commitments to rein in expenditure and withdraw the stimuli in a timely manner. The budget also incorporates additional specific consolidation efforts and addresses fiscal pressures coming from an aging population, a key credit risk for fiscal sustainability in the medium term. Notably, fiscal discipline has won a strong mandate by the Canadian electorate in the May 2011 elections as the Conservative party won a majority government running on a platform of fiscal austerity. As such, Fitch expects Canada's fiscal conservatism to continue over the forecast period. While higher than the 'AAA' median, Canada's gross general government debt is expected to decline as fiscal consolidation proceeds and GDP growth remains steady. The main risk to the economy is the high level of household debt. Growth has outperformed relative to 'AAA' peers since the outset of the global financial crisis partly facilitated, by households borrowing, mostly mortgages. As housing demand has increased, real estate prices have been going up. As such, Canada's economy has become more vulnerable to adverse shocks due to elevated household indebtedness. Fitch's base case scenario assumes a soft-landing in the housing market as household indebtedness growth decelerates in response to more stringent credit conditions, thereby slowing down consumption growth (63% of the economy). Fitch expects economic growth to average a steady 2.2% between 2012 and 2014 amid external uncertainty. Excessive borrowing by individuals is, to a great extent, a by-product of low interest rates, a legacy of the monetary response to the financial crisis. Yet, an imminent normalization of monetary conditions seems unlikely as long as global uncertainty continues, the FED is on hold and inflation is well behaved. However, well coordinated efforts among federal financial agencies aimed at slowing further household indebtedness should reduce the pressure on Bank of Canada to tighten monetary policy. In Fitch's view a persistent and significant increase in the government debt burden -- although not Fitch's base-case scenario -- could exert negative pressure on the rating over the medium term. An acute increase in the imbalances of the household sector that heightens risk of an economic hard-landing and significantly derails fiscal consolidation would be credit-negative. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)