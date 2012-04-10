April 10 - Overview
-- Earnings and cash flow at U.S.-based chemical maker Vertellus
Specialties Inc. have weakened, and we expect them to remain soft for the next
several quarters.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-'
from 'B' and lowering all our issue-level ratings by one notch.
-- The negative outlook indicates that ratings could move lower if
operating results or liquidity deteriorate further.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Vertellus Specialties Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'.
We also lowered the rating on the company's asset-based revolving credit
facility (which has been increased to $100 million) maturing in March 2015 to
'B+' from 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '1'. This indicates our expectation
for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We
lowered the rating on the company's $345 million senior secured notes due
October 2015 to 'B-' from 'B' with a recovery rating of '4'. This indicates
our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects oversupply conditions in pyridine, picolines, and
vitamin B-3, particularly in China. This has resulted in very competitive
pricing in Asia and Europe, and Vertellus' inability to fully recoup raw
material cost increases in its agriculture and nutrition business. In
addition, the company has been spending heavily on capacity expansion during
the past year. These factors have resulted in increasingly negative free
operating cash flow in each of the past few quarters. We expect market
conditions to remain challenging throughout this year. Our base case calls for
an improvement in free operating cash flow beginning about mid-2012 primarily
because of significantly lower planned capital spending. However, we currently
view liquidity as less than adequate (as defined by our criteria), and the
negative outlook indicates that we could lower the ratings further if
operating performance or liquidity are worse than we expect.
The ratings on Vertellus reflect its highly leveraged financial risk profile
and weak business risk profile. Vertellus has two business units--agriculture
and nutrition, and specialty materials--each representing roughly 50% of
sales. It is the largest producer of pyridine and picolines, which are used in
crop protection chemicals, and the company also manufactures derivative
products used in many other applications. Vertellus is also the second-largest
global producer of vitamin B-3, used in animal and human nutrition. In
specialty materials, Vertellus produces castor-oil based additives used in
coatings and other applications, DEET (an active ingredient in insect
repellents), and various niche products used to make polymers, plastics,
pharmaceutical, medical, and other products.
Operating results depend on the continued success of a few key product
categories and remain vulnerable to fluctuations in raw material costs,
including formaldehyde (prices of which move with methanol pricing) and
acetaldehyde (prices of which move with ethylene and ethanol pricing). In
addition, most of its end markets are vulnerable to economic cycles.
Concentration risks--though improved in the past couple of years--are still
high, with the top three customers representing about one-fourth of the
company's total business.
Offsetting positives include the company's leading market share in the
pyridine and picolines markets, its favorable technology position and
attractive operating margins in certain niche chemical products, and
geographic diversity, with about 60% of 2011 sales outside the U.S. In 2011,
EBITDA margins were about 13%, near the low end of their historic 12% to 17%
range. We expect them to remain depressed for the next several quarters, while
markets remain oversupplied.
Vertellus is highly leveraged. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total adjusted debt to
EBITDA was about 10x (with payment-in-kind preferred stock at a parent
holding company treated as debt), and 7.2x (excluding the PIK preferred).
Although the PIK securities provide qualitative benefits to the company in
terms of the lack of debt service from a cash flow standpoint, these
instruments do not receive formal equity credit under our hybrid criteria for
financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. Based on our
scenario forecasts, we expect book debt and leverage excluding the PIK
preferred to remain very aggressive but fairly stable as a function of the
company achieving neutral free operating cash flow in tandem with lower
capital spending. However, leverage including the PIK preferred is likely to
continue to increase in the near term.
Liquidity
We regard liquidity as less than adequate.
In December 2011, the amount of Vertellus' asset-based revolving credit
facility maturing in 2015 was increased by $15 million to $100 million. As of
year-end 2011, Vertellus had about $41 million available under this facility
and had $8 million of cash. However, the company would be subject to a fixed
charge coverage ratio of 1.1x if excess availability over a 60-day period
averages below agreed-upon levels. In addition, at year-end 2011, it had
approximately $26 million of borrowings in China under credit facilities with
annual maturities, which management expects will be renewed based on local
lending practices and the facilities' requirements. Large interest payments in
April and October of each year affect liquidity as do fluctuations in working
capital associated with raw material cost changes.
Based on our methodology, sources of liquidity could exceed uses by less than
1.2x during the next year. Key assumptions underlying this expectation are:
-- Asset-based loan (ABL) availability is restricted by covenants;
-- The short-term foreign credit facilities may not be renewed, and the
company may need to refinance outstanding borrowings under the ABL;
-- No further meaningful deterioration in EBITDA;
-- Funds from operations of about $30 million in 2012;
-- No major increase in working capital caused by higher raw material
costs or other factors;
-- Capital spending will not exceed management's target of $22 million in
2012 (we estimate annual maintenance capital spending at about $10 million);
and
-- Pension funding and environmental outlays will not increase
significantly in the near term.
Other than the short-term Chinese facilities, the company has no large debt
maturities until 2015, when the ABL facility and $345 million of senior
secured notes become due.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Vertellus to be
published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. Our base case scenario indicates that EBITDA should
stabilize at approximately current levels, and free operating cash flow should
be neutral primarily because of lower capital spending. However, we could
lower the ratings in the next few quarters if operating results continue to
worsen as a result of overcapacity and competitive pricing in key product
lines or if other factors such as a sharp spike in raw material costs or
higher capital or environmental spending erode liquidity.
To consider an outlook revision to stable, we would need to see operating
earnings and cash flow stabilize at a level that would result in positive cash
flow generation after capital spending. In addition, liquidity would have to
strengthen to adequate levels.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Vertellus Specialties Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Secured
US$345 mil 9.375% nts due 10/01/2015 B- B
Recovery Rating 4 4
US$100 mil revolving credit fac bank B+ BB-
ln due 03/31/2015
Recovery Rating 1 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.