Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Kirby Corp. (A-/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's announcement yesterday that it had entered into an agreement to purchase Allied Transportation Co. and two affiliated companies (not rated) for $116 million (before post-closing adjustments and fees). Allied is a liquid bulk barge operator focused primarily in U.S. coastal trade with some offshore barge operations. The company also transports dry sugar products in the Northeast, Atlantic, and Gulf Coast regions. The transaction will be partly debt financed, drawing on Kirby's $325 million revolving credit facility. Our rating on Kirby incorporates an expectation for midsize acquisitions. Kirby has strong credit measures that can accommodate this acquisition. As such, we do not expect this acquisition to hurt our assessment of the company's overall business and financial risk profiles.