Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR5(exp)' rating to Digicel Group Limited's (DGL) proposed US$700 million senior notes due 2020. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to refinance DGL's 9.125% senior notes due 2015, and to partially refinance DGL's existing 8.875% senior notes due 2015, improving the debt maturity profile. Securities rated 'RR5' have below average recovery prospects, given default and characteristics consistent with securities historically recovering 11% - 30% of current principal and related interest. Digicel's ratings reflect a strong operating performance, diversified revenue, free cash flow (FCF) generation and expectation for stable credit metrics. In addition, the ratings are supported by its position as the leading provider of wireless services in most of its markets, and strong brand recognition. Digicel's credit quality is tempered by continued high leverage, medium term refinancing risk, and exposure of operations to low rated countries. Under Fitch's approach to rating entities within a corporate group structure, the IDRs of DGL, Digicel Limited (DL) and Digicel International Finance Limited (DIFL) are the same and viewed on a consolidated basis as they have a weaker parent and the degree of linkage between parent and subsidiaries is considered strong. For issue ratings, Fitch rates debt at DIFL one notch higher than its parent DL, reflecting the company's above average recovery prospects. DL's ratings reflect the increased burden the DGL subordinated notes place on the operating assets and the loss of financial flexibility. The ratings of DGL incorporate their subordination to debt at DIFL and DL, as well as the subordinated notes' below-average recovery prospects in the event of default. New Jamaica Regulation and Manageable Taxes: Leverage is not expected to materially change considering the effect on EBITDA of new regulation and taxes in Jamaica. Fitch views the recent cut in mobile termination rates in Jamaica and the introduction of tax for incoming international calls and outgoing domestic calls to have a negative effect of approximately US$25 million in EBITDA for fiscal-year (FY)2013. This effect is expected to be offset by continued growth from Haiti and Papua New Guinea (PNG). After the acquisition of Voila, Haiti revenues continue to grow by 25% (10% organically) when compared to the quarter ended June 30 of the last year. Acquisitions Improving Competitive Position: Fitch views the recent acquisitions of Voila in Haiti and the transaction with America Movil, where the El Salvador leg is pending on regulatory approval, to strengthen the company's competitive position in its top markets, Jamaica and Haiti. In addition, 33.9% investment in M-Via (Rebranded to Boom Financial) for US$15 million, can help the company explore further financial services in the future. Digicel is also focusing on diversifying its revenues by targeting information and communications technology and telecommunications (ICT) services for business and corporate customers. For this reason, they acquired a 51% ownership in Nextar based in Puerto Rico on February of 2011, and in October of 2010 acquired a 100% ownership in Data Nets based in Papua New Guinea (PNG). Over the past several years, DGL has diversified its cash flow generation and asset base leading to lower business risk. Additionally, growth in EBITDA from PNG should further diversify cash flow generation from Jamaica and Haiti in the coming years as cash flow coming from these two countries remains material at an estimated 40%. Positively, Digicel Pacific Limited (DPL), a subsidiary of DGL, has continued growing and is now generating positive free cash flow, underpinned by PNG which is now able to pay dividends to DGL after dividend blockers have been removed. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 DPL contributed approximately 21% of DGL's EBITDA. The most important contributors to DGL's EBITDA are Jamaica, Haiti, PNG, Trinidad & Tobago and French West Indies (FWI). Lower capital expenditures (capex) should have a positive effect on free cash flow (FCF) in the medium term amid a stable dividend policy of US$40 million per year. DGL paid a US$300 million special dividend during the first quarter of FY2013. Fitch expects positive FCF in the coming years, in the absence of special dividends, as funds from operations (FFO) modestly grows and capex peaks in FY2012 as the company does more of its 4G(HSPA+) rollouts. Capex to revenue ratio approached 17.5% during FY2012 and is expected to trend towards 10% in the next few years. Fitch notes that capex may increase from the previous estimates if the company elects to do 4G LTE rollouts in the coming years. Digicel expects that for the near future the company will not raise its 42.52% (44.97% including warrants) stake in Digicel Holdings Central America Limited (DHCAL), which now only remains with the operation in Panama after the deal with America Movil. Leverage at DGL remains high but is expected to gradually decline in the medium term, as EBITDA grows and indebtedness remains relatively stable. As of June 30, 2012 and last twelve months EBITDA, total debt to EBITDA was 4.6 times (x) and net debt to last twelve months EBITDA was 4.2x. Total debt of June 30, 2012 was approximately US$4.9 billion and cash balances amounted to US$343 million. Total consolidated debt is allocated as follows: US$2,190 million at DGL, US$1,560 million at DL, US$912 million at DIFL and US$211 million at DPL. Short-term liquidity is manageable. DGL faces debt maturities of US$104 million up to the end of FY2013, with cash balances of US$343 million as of June 30, 2012. Digicel has refinancing needs in fiscal years 2014 and 2015. The company faces bullet maturities at DL of US$510 million in April 2014 and at DGL of US$1.4 billion in notes maturing January 2015 which are partially being addressed with the use of proceeds of the proposed issuance. Inability to refinance in advance these maturities will pressure liquidity and the ratings. Key Rating Drivers: A negative rating action could be triggered if consolidated leverage at DGL approaches 6.0 times (x). The inability to refinance in advance sizeable bullet maturities - especially those due in 2014 or 2015 - could also lead to a rating action. Short term upside potential is limited, however positive factors for credit quality would be a sustained reduction in leverage at DGL to about 4.0x or below and an increase in free cash flow generation. Fitch currently rates DGL, DL and DIFL as follows: DGL --Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B' --US$1 billion 8.875% senior subordinated notes due 2015 'B-/RR5'; --US$415 million 9.125/9.875% senior subordinated toggle notes due 2015 'B-/RR5'; --US$775 million 10.5% senior subordinated notes due 2018 at 'B-/RR5'. DL --Long term IDR 'B'; --US$800 million 8.25% senior notes due 2017 'B/RR4'; --US$510 million 12% senior notes due 2014 'B/RR4'; --US$250 million 7% senior notes due 2020 'B/RR4'. DIFL --Long-term IDR 'B' --Senior secured credit facility 'B+/RR3'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.