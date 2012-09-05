Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Hipotecario BBK (BBK) I and II, a
series of Spanish RMBS transactions. The agency has also removed four tranches
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and revised the Outlook on two tranches to
Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The removal of the RWN follows the implementation of remedial actions on
ineligible counterparties. The role of account bank and paying agent has been
transferred from Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ('BBB'/Stable/'F3')
to Barclays Bank Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') in both deals.
In both transactions, there has been a gradual increase in the level of arrears
as a percentage of current collateral balance. The portion of borrowers with
more than three months of missed payments in April 2012 has risen to 0.75% and
0.86% for BBK I and II, respectively, compared with 0.36% and 0.37% in April
2011.
With the arrear levels currently trending upwards and recent macro economic
statistics suggesting a negative outlook for the Spanish housing market, Fitch
believes the credit enhancement levels for the junior notes are likely to come
under pressure. These concerns are reflected by the Negative Outlook on the
class C notes in both deals.
The rating actions are as follows
AyT Hipotecario BBK I, FTA
Class A notes (ISIN ES0312364005) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Off RWN
Class B notes (ISIN ES0312364013) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN
Class C notes (ISIN ES0312364021) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
AyT Hipotecario BBK II, FTA
Class A notes (ISIN ES0312251004) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Off RWN
Class B notes (ISIN ES0312251012) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN
Class C notes (ISIN ES0312251020) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor
Reports
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated 6 June
2012' EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012, and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain dated 24 July 2012
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria