April 10 CHICAGO, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (KFHP) and
subsidiaries (see full rating list at the end of this release). The Rating
Outlooks are Stable.
Today's affirmations follow completion of Fitch's periodic review of KFHP's IFS
ratings. The ratings continue to reflect strengths derived from KFHP's major
market position in California and smaller, but still meaningful shares in other
markets, as well as significant scale and overall solid financial trends.
The ratings also reflect benefits derived from KFHP's relationship with
affiliated company Kaiser Foundation Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical
Groups, which together do business as Kaiser Permanente. Fitch believes that
Kaiser Permanente constitutes a unique vertically integrated health-care
delivery network of KFH owned hospitals and facilities staffed by physicians who
contract exclusively with KFHP. Fitch views the resulting business model and
financial results it generates as key factors underlying KFHP's ratings.
The primary weaknesses considered in the ratings are risks associated with
KFHP's membership and revenue concentration in California and the large capital
needs necessitated by KFHP's and KFH's business model, which requires
significant capital investments in hospitals and other physical facilities that
are partially funded by debt. While the vast majority of the Kaiser
organization's outstanding debt has been incurred and funded by KFH, KFHP has
guaranteed KFH's obligations under various debt issues.
KFHP has approximately 8.9 million members in its various health plans, 77% of
which are located in California where it has a leading market share. The
company's subsidiary health plans conduct operations in another eight states
throughout the U.S. where they maintain smaller, but still meaningful market
shares. In these states, KFHP's subsidiaries generally do not have the same type
of access to affiliated hospitals and exclusive providers as KFHP enjoys in
California and as a result, Fitch believes that their ability to control and
project provider-network costs is less than KFHP's.
KFHP and KFH report financial results on both an individual company basis and on
a consolidated basis. Fitch's analysis on KFHP considers both the company's
individual financial statements, and given KFH's importance to KFHP's integrated
business model and KFHP's guaranty of KFH's obligations under its debt issues,
the companies' combined financial statements.
Fitch views the Kaiser organization's earnings profile as solid characterized by
a large revenue base and reasonable margins that generates large amounts of
EBITDA. From 2007 through 2011 KFHP's annual EBITDA and net income averaged $942
million and $572 million respectively. Combined EBITDA and net income, which
include KFH's results, are more impressive as KFH typically generates the
majority of the organization's earnings. From 2007 through 2011 average combined
EBITDA and net income were $3.0 billion and $1.5 billion respectively.
KFHP utilizes a modest amount of financial leverage while on a combined basis
the organization's leverage ratios are much higher. At year-end 2011, combined
financial leverage totaled $5.7 billion resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of
1.5 times (x) and a debt-to-capital ratio of 31%. KFH recently issued $2 billion
of senior unsecured notes that were assigned 'A+' ratings by Fitch. On a
pro-forma basis this issue increases the organization's year-end 2011
consolidated debt-to-EBITDA and debt-to-capital ratios to 2.1x and 38%
respectively.
At year-end 2011, the Kaiser organization's capital structure included $3.5
billion of securities that, at the holder's option, may be required to be
repurchased prior to stated maturity. Fitch believes that Kaiser maintains the
liquidity and capital market access to adequately offset the risks associated
with this financing. At year-end 2011 the organization's combined balance sheet
included $5.9 billion of current invested assets consisting principally of
high-quality corporate debt securities, U.S. government and government agencies'
securities, and RMBS securities.
KEY RATING TRIGGERS:
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of KFHP's and its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets outside the
company's key California market that diversifies the company's revenue and
earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's California-based
membership in relation to its membership in other markets, Fitch believes that
such growth would take a comparatively long time to emerge;
--A reduction in the financing needs of KFHP's affiliated company, Kaiser
Foundation Hospitals, Inc.;
--Continued on-going favorable performance trends demonstrated by reductions in
consolidated run-rate operating and financial leverage metrics.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Combined run-rate EBITDA/Revenue margins less than 7%;
--Combined ratios of managed care premiums-to-net worth in excess of 5.0x,
--Combined debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 3.0x,;
--Combined debt-to-capital ratios greater than 40%.
Fitch has affirmed the following 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings with
Stable Rating Outlooks:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
