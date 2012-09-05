Overview
-- We expect distilled spirits producer Beam Inc. to continue to
generate strong cash flows in the intermediate term despite lingering weak
global macroeconomic conditions.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Beam, including the 'BBB-' long-term
corporate credit rating.
-- We are revising our outlook on Beam to positive from stable.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Inc., including the 'BBB-' long-term corporate
credit and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings. At
the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable. About $2.5
billion of debt was outstanding at June 30, 2012.
Rationale
The outlook revision to positive reflects our belief that despite lingering
weak global macroeconomic conditions, Beam will improve its financial profile,
and credit measures will strengthen to levels more in line with an
"intermediate" financial risk profile within the next 18-24 months.
The ratings on Beam reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Key
credit factors in our business risk assessment include Beam's portfolio of
well-known spirits brand names skewed to the less-premium category, some
geographic diversification, and the historically relatively stable cash flow
characteristics within the competitive spirits business.
Well-known spirits brands include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian
Club, Teacher's, and Courvoisier, most of which are in the less-premium
category, but which benefited during the current downward economic cycle as
consumers traded down. We view the spirits industry in general as being
characterized by fairly stable cash flow, as volume is more resistant to
economic downturns, although there is generally some trading down and/or mix
shift during weak economic periods. Beam's portfolio is weighted toward brown
spirits, although the company's recent acquisition of Pinnacle vodka and
Calico Jack rum brands is expected to enhance its presence in the large and
growing vodka category. In 2011, Beam derived about half of its net revenues
and more than half of its operating income in the somewhat mature U.S. market,
and we believe several of the company's other key markets are also mature. In
addition, Beam competes with several larger and more diversified global
spirits firms, including Diageo PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) and Pernod Ricard S.A.
(BBB-/Stable/A-3). We expect pricing to be somewhat limited in the near-term
as a result of lingering weak global economic conditions.
We currently view Beam's financial risk profile as significant, given its
credit measures that are consistent with indicative ratios for a significant
financial risk profile, including the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA
in the 3x-4x range, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt in
the 20%-30% range, and adequate liquidity. Pro forma for the debt-financed
Pinnacle acquisition, we estimate that adjusted total debt to EBITDA is about
3.5x and FFO to adjusted total debt is about 18%. While the ratio of FFO to
adjusted total debt is somewhat weak relative to the indicative ratio for a
significant financial risk profile, we expect this ratio to strengthen in the
near term because we believe imminent acquisitions and shareholder-friendly
initiatives will be very limited. Currently there is no board authorization
for share repurchases.
Net sales during the first half of 2012 increased 8%, excluding excise taxes,
the one-time benefit of transitioning to a new distribution agreement in
Australia, and foreign currency exchange rates. The increase was a result of
higher volume, as well as favorable product mix and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA
margin during the period was somewhat pressured by higher advertising and
promotional expenses, increased commodity costs, as well as higher selling
costs.
Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include a mid-single-digit increase in net
revenues from a mix of domestic and international growth, and an adjusted
EBITDA margin that will be somewhat pressured by higher commodity costs and
ongoing brand building and investment. Key assumptions in our outlook for 2013
include net revenues up low-single-digits percentage and an adjusted EBITDA
margin that will be essentially comparable to our expected 2012 level. We
expect the company will use its free cash flow and excess cash to repay 2013
maturities, resulting in adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less, which is
consistent with an indicative leverage ratio for an "intermediate" financial
risk profile of 2x-3x.
Liquidity
We believe Beam currently has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our
criteria) and expect sources of cash will likely exceed uses for the next 12
months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and
availability under the company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses
by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe Beam has solid relationships with its banks and a generally
satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
-- We believe the relatively stable cash flow characteristics within
Beam's spirits business will continue to be more than sufficient to support
the company's operating needs.
At June 30, 2012, Beam had almost $110 million in cash and cash equivalents
and full availability under it $750 million revolving credit facility due
2016. Beam does not have any debt maturing in 2012. The company has
approximately $465 million of debt due in 2013.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to
generate steady cash flows, which we believe will be used for debt reduction
leading to improved credit measures within the next 18-24 months. We could
raise the long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB' and the short-term
corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-2' if the company is able
to reduce and sustain adjusted total debt to EBITDA at 3x or below. We believe
this could occur if the company's operating performance is in line with our
2013 forecast.
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted total debt to
EBITDA remains near 3.5x. This could occur if the company does not repay its
2013 debt maturities and/or demonstrates an aggressive financial policy such
as another large debt-financed acquisition or significant share repurchase
activity, or if operating performance weakens.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers," Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings affirmed; Outlook action
To From
Beam Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3
Ratings affirmed
Beam Inc.
Commercial paper A-3
Senior unsecured BBB-
Preferred stock BB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.