April 10
Overview
-- St. Louis, Mo.-based rigid plastic and glass distributor TricorBraun
Inc. (TricorBraun) is issuing debt to finance its dividend payment of
approximately $200 million to its shareholders.
-- We assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to TricorBraun Inc.
-- We also assigned a 'B' rating and a '4' recovery rating to the
proposed $75 million revolving credit facility and $480 million term loan B
facility.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that TricorBraun's stable
operating results, cash flow generation, and adequate liquidity will support
credit quality and our expectation for a modestly improving financial profile
in the next few years.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate
credit rating to TricorBraun Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level rating (same as the corporate
credit rating) and a '4' recovery rating to TricorBraun 's proposed $75
million revolving credit facility due 2018 and $480 million term loan B due
2018. The recovery rating indicates our expectation of average recovery (30%
to 50%) in the event of a payment default. The ratings are based on the
preliminary terms and conditions of the facilities.
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed $480 million term loan B
facility, $153 million in senior subordinated mezzanine notes (unrated) and
about $9 million in revolver borrowings to refinance about $424 million in
existing debt, fund a $200 million dividend to its shareholders, and to pay
transaction fees and expenses. After the completion of the transaction, we
expect total leverage will be about 6.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to
total adjusted debt will be about 6.4%. We include about $121 million in
payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity as debt based on our criteria.
Rationale
The ratings on TricorBraun reflect its highly leveraged financial risk
profile, supplier concentration, and the fragmented and highly competitive
structure of the rigid-plastic packaging industry. Partially offsetting
factors include the company's position as the largest participant in the
distribution segment of the glass and plastic packaging industry in the U.S.,
its relatively stable end markets with good customer diversity, stable EBITDA
margins, and consistent annual free cash generation. The ratings also reflect
gradually improving operating trends, which should continue to support an
improving financial risk profile in the next few years.
With annual revenues of about $814 million, privately held TricorBraun is the
leading wholesale distributor of plastic and glass containers, tubes,
dispensers, and closures. Most of its products are commodity-type containers
and closures, although some are custom orders that involve purchasing or
building proprietary molds to meet specific requirements. TricorBraun's
business position is bolstered by its mid-20% share in its niche market, a
national distribution footprint, and a well-diversified customer base.
The rigid-plastic packaging industry is highly fragmented and competitive,
with packaging manufacturers typically selling containers and closures
directly to customers with larger volume requirements. Distributors generally
supply a wide range of rigid-packaging products to companies with
low-to-medium volume requirements and play a relatively small role in the
glass and plastic packaging market. Despite the relatively small size of this
market, the packaging distribution segment is highly fragmented and comprises
numerous small, regional distributors.
TricorBraun's business profile incorporates its dependence on the personal
care and health care end markets, which account for about half of its
revenues. More than offsetting this end-market concentration are the stable
demand in these segments, the company's well-diversified customer base, and
the wide variety of containers and closures it typically sells to most of its
customers. This diversity supported volumes in the recent recession because
end-consumer migration to mainstream brands from luxury names had limited
impact since the company served both markets.
With numerous suppliers in the U.S. and international sourcing capabilities,
the company's ability to effectively source a wide range of products is a core
competency. However, TricorBraun's dependence on its largest supplier is a
risk factor, given the potential that supply disruptions could affect its
operations.
TricorBraun has historically been able to maintain steady EBITDA margins that
are higher than those of most rated distributors, although it had some
difficulty in 2011 in passing through costs to its customers and mitigating
volatility in plastic resin prices. As of Dec. 31, 2011, last-12-month margins
declined to 13% from 14.2% over the prior-year period, reflecting competitive
pricing.
We view TricorBraun's financial policies as very aggressive. The company's
equity sponsor is CHS Capital (formerly Code Hennessy & Simmons), a private
equity firm. Our ratings incorporate the risk of another leveraging
transaction that could potentially withdraw cash for shareholders. Our ratings
also incorporate the company's acquisitive growth strategy. TricorBraun has
grown through a series of acquisitions (12 since 1996) that have enabled it to
leverage its economies of scale and reduce costs, as well as serve customers
on a national level. We expect TricorBraun to continue to consolidate regional
distributors through tuck-in acquisitions.
After the completion of this proposed transaction, TricorBraun will have about
$790 million of total adjusted debt (adjusted for the capitalization of
operating leases and about $121 million of PIK preferred equity). Based on our
2012 scenario forecasts, we expect total adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to
total adjusted debt will be about 6.7x and 6.4%, respectively. We consider the
PIK preferred equity as debt-like in our calculations. Although we view these
instruments as debt-like based on the PIK features and lack of permanence,
there are meaningful qualitative benefits of preferred securities versus other
debt obligations. These instruments lack a fixed maturity, are subordinated to
debt, and have the cash flow benefits of noncash payments, allowing greater
financial flexibility. If we excluded the PIK preferred equity from our debt
calculations, total adjusted debt to EBITDA and FFO to total adjusted debt
will be about 5.7x and 7.5%, respectively.
Liquidity
TricorBraun's liquidity is adequate. After the transaction, we expect about
$65 million in availability under the new $75 million revolving credit
facility due 2018 and cash balances of $6 million. Based on our scenario
forecasts, we expect the company to generate positive free operating cash flow
in 2012 and 2013 and only modest revolver borrowings for working capital
needs. TricorBraun's ability to preserve a sufficient level of liquidity
(including free cash flows from operations and adequate access to its
revolving credit facility) is a key rating factor, particularly given its
leveraged capital structure.
The proposed facilities will be subject to a total leverage financial
covenant. We expect the company to have adequate cushions once they are set,
and to be compliant under this covenant for the next several quarters. After
the transaction, debt maturities are favorable with about $4.8 million
annually until 2018 when the revolving credit facility and term debt become
due.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, will exceed uses by 1.2x or more this year;
-- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than
15%;
-- Compliance with its financial covenant could, in our view, survive a
15% drop in EBITDA; and
-- We believe TricorBraun could absorb low-probability, high-impact
shocks because of its reasonable conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash
flow and revolver availability.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TricorBraun to
be published later on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Although we expect TricorBraun to remain highly
leveraged, the ratings are supported by the company's defensible position as
the leading distribution company in its sector and by a track record of annual
free cash flow generation that should underpin liquidity over the business
cycle. We expect the company to integrate any midsize acquisitions smoothly.
Despite our expectation for gradually improving operating trends, credit
metrics could weaken if financial policy decisions related to debt-funded
acquisitions or another dividend weaken the financial profile. We could lower
the ratings if such a transaction is material enough or deterioration in
operating conditions, including working capital management or cash flow
generation, is lower than our expectations.
Based on the downside scenario we are forecasting, we could lower the ratings
if operating margins weaken by more than 2%, or if volumes decline 15% or more
from current levels. In our downside scenario, (PIK preferred treated as debt)
total adjusted debt to EBITDA would deteriorate toward 8x and FFO to total
adjusted debt would decrease to about 5%. We may also lower the ratings if
unexpected cash outlays or business challenges reduce the company's liquidity
position, or if covenant cushions tighten to less than 10%.
Although we do not expect to do so, we could raise the rating slightly over
the intermediate term if profitability continues to improve while liquidity
remains healthy. This would also require that financial policies would be
supportive of a higher rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Packaging Sector Ratings
Remain Stable, Jan. 24, 2012
-- U.S. Speculative-Grade Packaging Companies Have Pushed Their
Refinancing Burden To 2013 And Beyond, Sept. 2, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
TricorBraun Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Rating
TricorBraun Inc.
Senior Secured
US$480 mil term B bank ln due B
10/01/2018
Recovery Rating 4
US$75 mil revolver bank ln due B
05/01/2018
Recovery Rating 4