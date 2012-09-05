Overview
-- U.S. cable network operator Starz LLC and Starz Finance Corp. are
issuing $500 million unsecured notes due 2019.
-- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to the company. The
outlook is stable.
-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '4'
recovery rating to the proposed notes.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of stable operating
performance over the intermediate term and that debt leverage will not exceed
4x without an immediate prospect of decrease.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB'
corporate credit rating to Englewood, Colo.-based Starz LLC, an owner and
operator of premium cable networks. The rating outlook is stable.
We also assigned Starz's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2019
(co-issued with Starz Finance Corp.) our 'BB' issue-level rating (the same as
the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes offering
to repay the outstanding balance on its term loan.
Rationale
The 'BB' corporate credit rating incorporates our assumption of moderate
revenue growth over the next several years, resulting from subscriber growth
and modest price increases. We view Starz's business risk profile as "fair"
(based on our criteria) because of the broad carriage of its cable networks by
cable, telecom, and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) TV providers, and a track
record of stable subscriber trends. While we believe that Starz (following its
spin-off from Liberty Media) will be more focused on its core operations, the
company could pursue acquisitions outside of cable networks and content
generation. We view the company's financial risk as "significant." given the
potential for sizable debt-financed acquisitions. A healthy EBITDA margin,
good discretionary cash flow, and moderate debt leverage only partially offset
these risks.
Starz's principal business comprises the Starz and Encore premium movie
channels. The company is the third-largest provider of premium movie channels
after Time Warner Inc.'s HBO and CBS Corp.'s Showtime. Starz and Encore air
recently released and library film content, and, similar to competitors, are
programming increasing numbers of original series and specials. During the
quarter ended June 30, 2012, about 58% of the Starz's channels' revenues were
generated by its three largest distributors: Comcast, DIRECTV, and DISH
Network. Starz has long-term output agreements with several film studios owned
by The Walt Disney Co. and Sony Corp. In mid-2011, Starz announced that it
plans to increase its investments in original TV series for its channels, an
initiative it initially launched in 2009. Original series have the potential
to differentiate Starz and Encore channels from their competitors. However,
series require upfront development and production investments spanning
multiple episodes, and program cancellations typically run high in this
business.
Over the past several years, Starz had been fairly successful in adding
subscribers. As of June 30, 2012, there were 20.7 million Starz subscribers
and 34.2 million Encore subscribers, up from 19 million and 32.9 million,
respectively, a year ago. In the future, we expect that it will be more
difficult for Starz to keep growing subscribers near the current pace.
Alternative distribution platforms, such as the Internet, have begun to
pressure the number of U.S. households subscribing to cable, telecom, and DBS
video services. Additionally, the cost of these services continues to climb
faster than inflation, leading a very small proportion of households to drop
cable and DBS TV services altogether. We believe that these two factors will
eventually affect Starz's subscriber growth.
For 2012, Standard & Poor's expects a low-single-digit percent consolidated
revenue decline based on lower revenue in Starz's distribution and animation
businesses, which generates roughly 18% of revenue. We are expecting
low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in the much larger channels
business. For 2013, we are expecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue
growth, assuming that the distribution and animation businesses begin to grow
again. For both 2012 and 2013, we are expecting low-single-digit percentage
declines in EBITDA as the company increases its investments in original
programming and library content.
In the second quarter of 2012, Starz's revenues were about flat and EBITDA was
down 10% year over year as a result of increased investments in original
programming. The absence of revenue growth year over year was attributed to
lower revenue at the distribution business, which offset growth at the
channels. Pro forma for the debt issuance, dividend distribution to Liberty
Media, debt leverage and EBITDA coverage of interest were 3x and 7x,
respectively, year over year. We expect that debt leverage will remain close
to 3x in 2013.
Working capital and capital expenditures are low and should not impede cash
flow generation. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Starz converted about
50% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We expect that the conversion
rate will be lower, at around 40% in 2013.
Liquidity
We believe that Starz has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the
next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates
the following assumptions and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by over 1.2x.
-- We also expect cash flow to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
by 15%.
-- Starz is likely to maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15%
decrease in EBITDA.
-- In our view, Starz can absorb low-probability, high-impact
adversities.
-- In our assessment, the company has good relationships with its banks
and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Currently, Starz has more than $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and
investments. However, at the time of the spin-off in either the fourth quarter
of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013, we expect that cash balances will be
fairly low and the main sources of liquidity will be availability (more than
$500 million) under its $1 billion revolving credit facility and our
expectation of more than $200 million in discretionary cash flow in 2013.
Maturities are low over the intermediate term, mainly consisting of term loan
amortization.
Starz's credit agreement contains two maintenance financial covenants: total
leverage and interest coverage. The total leverage covenant begins at 4.75x
and steps down to 4.25x in 2014. The interest coverage covenant is 2.75x
through the life of the credit facilities. We expect that Starz will have a
sufficient margin of compliance over the intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Starz, to be
published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of fairly stable operating
performance over the intermediate term. While there are some longer term
threats to premium movie channels, such as subscribers dropping cable and
satellite services and alternative forms of movie distribution (e.g., over the
Internet), we believe that they are unlikely to have a meaningful effect on
Starz over the next several years. If this assumption proves optimistic, we
could lower the rating.
The most probable driver of a rating change, in our view, is a large
debt-financed share repurchase or debt-financed acquisition. If a
debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase pushes debt leverage above 4x
without immediate prospect of decrease, we would likely lower the rating. If
original programming investments or subscriber losses pressure EBITDA, we
could lower the rating as well.
If the company adopts a more conservative financial and investment policy, we
could consider an upgrade, though we currently view such a scenario as
unlikely.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Starz, LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--
Starz, LLC
Starz Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured
US$500 mil nts due 2019 BB
Recovery Rating 4
