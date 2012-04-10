Overview
-- Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc. plans to issue $400
million of senior unsecured notes due 2022.
-- We are assigning a 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating and '3' recovery
rating to the proposed notes.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Constellation Brands, including the
corporate credit rating at 'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook continues to reflect our expectation that
Constellation Brands' credit measures will remain within or near indicative
ratio ranges for a "significant" financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' issue
level and '3' recovery ratings to Constellation Brands' proposed $400 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on
Constellation Brands, including the 'BB+ corporate credit rating. The stable
outlook reflects our expectation that Constellation Brands' credit measures
will remain within or near indicative ratio ranges for a "significant"
financial risk profile.
Constellation Brands will issue the notes under the company's Rule 415 shelf
registration. Constellation Brands has indicated that it plans to use the net
proceeds from this offering to reduce a portion of its outstanding
indebtedness under its term loan, for working capital and other general
corporate purposes, including share repurchases.
Rationale
The ratings on Constellation Brands reflect the company's "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (as our
criteria define the terms). Key credit factors considered in our business risk
assessment include the company's diverse portfolio of consumer brands and
historically strong cash generation in the highly competitive beverage alcohol
markets, yet relatively narrow business and geographic focus. Our financial
risk profile incorporates Constellation Brands' moderate financial policy,
adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will remain within
or near indicative ratio ranges for a significant financial profile.
According to Constellation Brands, it is the world's leading premium wine
company, with leading positions within its primary markets of the U.S. and
Canada, which are highly competitive and fragmented. We estimate wine accounts
for a significant portion of Constellation Brands' sales and provides fairly
stable earnings and profitability. Its wine portfolio is complemented by
select premium spirits brands and other select beverage alcohol products,
including imported beer through its Crown Imports LLC joint venture.
Geographical diversification is limited as we estimate that a majority of the
company's fiscal 2012 net sales were generated in the U.S.
For the 2012 fiscal year, reported net sales declined 20% due primarily to the
divestiture of the Australian and U.K. wine business in the prior fiscal year.
We estimate that adjusted EBITDA margin during this timeframe improved largely
because of the sale of this lower-margin wine business. Our fiscal 2012
forecast includes net sales growing in the low single-digit percentage area
and that operating margin will be somewhat pressured compared to fiscal 2011
due to planned brand building and investments, and its tax rate will be in
line with the standard U.S. corporate tax rate of 35%. We assume that cash
dividends received from its Crown joint venture will remain near current
levels. We expect the company will use its free cash flow to largely fund
share repurchases of about $550 million and that any acquisitions will be
small, tuck-in businesses. Given our forecast assumptions, we anticipate that
Constellation Brands' leverage (reflecting our standard adjustments and
including the cash portion of equity earnings in EBITDA) will remain in line
with indicative ratios for a significant financial profile, which includes
leverage in the 3x-4x range. For the year ended Feb. 29, 2012, we estimate the
ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 3.6x and the ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt was about 22% for the same period, within the
indicative ratio range of 20%-30% for a significant financial risk profile.
However, for fiscal 2013 we anticipate that FFO to total debt will be in the
high-teens percentage area (which is more consistent with the indicative
financial ratio of 12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial profile and is likely
due to its geographic concentration in the U.S., which has a higher corporate
tax rates than most other countries, as well as expected higher interest
expense as a result of its expected refinancing transactions).
Liquidity
We believe Constellation Brands' liquidity will remain adequate (as defined in
our criteria) and estimate that sources of cash will continue to exceed uses
for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow,
and availability under its existing $650 million revolving credit facility for
general corporate purposes) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12
months.
-- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe Constellation Brands has solid relationships with its banks
and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
It is our opinion that the company's relatively stable cash flow
characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating
environment and some seasonal working capital needs. Peak borrowing on the
revolving credit facility generally occurs one or two months after the crush
season has ended. In the U.S. and Canada, the annual grape crush normally
begins in August and runs through October. In New Zealand, the annual grape
crush normally begins in February and runs through May. The company generally
begins taking delivery of grapes at the beginning of the crush season, with
the majority of payments beginning to come due within 90 days.
Constellation Brands has generated average free cash flow (after capital
expenditures) of about $500 million during the past few years. Our liquidity
assessment assumes that near-term debt maturities, including approximately
$315 million due in fiscal 2013 will be refinanced with the net proceeds from
the proposed note offering. Constellation Brands is also considering
refinancing and replacing its existing credit facilities. We will consider the
implications, if any, to our liquidity profile assessment when and if the
company pursues the bank refinancing.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Constellation Brands' senior secured credit
facilities and senior unsecured notes is 'BB+', the same as the corporate
credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation for
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our current
analysis indicates recovery would be greater than 70%, but the secured and
unsecured recovery ratings have been capped at '3' because of the company's
ability to incur additional debt. For the complete recovery analysis, see the
recovery report on Constellation Brands Inc., to be published separately on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook on Constellation Brands is stable. We expect Constellation Brands'
financial performance will be maintained despite lingering weak macroeconomic
conditions, and its credit measures will remain within or near levels
consistent with a significant financial risk profile. However, we could
consider a lower rating if the company's financial policy becomes aggressive,
including large debt-financed share repurchases and resulting in sustained
weaker credit measures, including leverage, as measured by total debt to
EBITDA, well above 4x. Although unlikely in the near term, we could upgrade
the company if it demonstrates a longer track record of moderate financial
policies and further strengthens its credit measures, including leverage
approaching and sustained near 3x and funds from operations to total debt
remaining above 20%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Constellation Brands Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Senior secured BB+
Recovery rating 3
Senior unsecured BB+
Recovery rating 3
Ratings Assigned
Constellation Brands Inc.
Senior unsecured
$400 mil. notes due 2022 BB+
Recovery rating 3
