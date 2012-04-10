April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Best Buy Co. Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/--) announcement that its CEO, Brian Dunn, has resigned will currently have no effect on our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company. We placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on April 4, 2012, because of our view that the company's restructuring of operations underscores the problems that Best Buy is having with its current business model. The announcement does not currently affect the CreditWatch placement or our timing for resolving the CreditWatch listing. The company also announced that Mike Mikan, a member of the company's board of directors, will serve as interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement. In addition, the mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp. to purchase up to 4 million shares or about 1.7% of the company's stock has no effect on our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company. That announcement also does not have any effect on the CreditWatch listing.