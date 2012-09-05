Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Pleasanton,
Calif.-based Safeway Inc's. announcement that it plans to file a registration
statement to do a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in
Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. (Blackhawk) does not affect our current rating
or outlook on Safeway. The Blackhawk business is still relatively small when
compared to Safeway's grocery store business. We believe Blackhawk will generate
less than 5% of Safeway's EBITDA in 2012. Therefore, we do not believe a sale of
a minority stake in Blackhawk would have a significant impact on the company's
overall profitability prospects. However, we anticipate that net proceeds will
be used to reduced debt.