OVERVIEW
-- We raised our ratings on eight subordinated classes from Ford Auto
Securitization Trust's series 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3.
-- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes from series
2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)'
rating on the class B notes from series 2010-R3.
-- The securitizations are backed by sales contracts secured by new and
used automobiles and light duty trucks originated by Ford Credit Canada Ltd.
April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
eight classes of subordinated notes from Ford Auto Securitization Trust's series
2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings
on the class A notes from series 2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2,
and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes from series 2010-3
(see list).
Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, and each
transaction's structure and credit enhancement level. In addition, our
analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability;
payment priorities under various scenarios; and economic-, sector-, and
issuer-specific analyses.
Since the transactions closed, the credit support for each has increased as a
percentage of the amortizing pool balance. In addition, we decreased our
lifetime loss expectations for each transaction based on lower-than-expected
default frequencies (see table 1). In our opinion, the total credit support,
as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised
expected remaining losses, is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed
ratings.
Table 1
Collateral Performance (%)
As of the March 2012 distribution
Former Revised
Pool Current lifetime lifetime
Series Mo. factor CNL CNL exp. CNL exp.
2009-R1 33 21.41 0.75 1.10-1.20 1.00-1.10
2009-R2 31 28.49 0.71 1.20-1.30 1.00-1.1
2009-R3 31 27.87 0.56 1.05-1.15 0.80-0.90
2010-R1 26 43.78 0.50 1.35-1.45 0.90-1.00
2010-R2 23 52.01 0.54 1.45-1.55 1.25-1.35
2010-R3 18 58.73 0.30 1.90-2.10 0.90-1.00
CNL--Cumulative net loss.
Each transaction has a sequential principal payment structure with credit
enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and, to
the extent available, excess spread. The credit support level for each
transaction has grown for all outstanding classes as a percentage of the
declining collateral balance (see table 2).
Table 2
Hard Credit Support
As of the March 2012 distribution
Current
Total hard total hard
credit support credit support
Series Class at issuance(i) (% of current)(ii)
2009-R1 A-3 5.32 42.49
2009-R2 A-1 5.32 34.42
2009-R3 A-3 5.30 41.24
2010-R1 A-2 5.52 24.04
2010-R1 A-3 5.52 24.04
2010-R1 B 2.81 17.85
2010-R1 C 1.00 13.72
2010-R1 D (0.81) 9.59
2010-R2 A 5.41 22.98
2010-R2 B 2.76 17.88
2010-R2 C 1.00 14.49
2010-R2 D (0.77) 11.09
2010-R3 A-1 5.52 20.67
2010-R3 A-2 5.52 20.67
2010-R3 A-3 5.52 20.67
2010-R3 B 2.81 16.05
2010-R3 C 1.00 12.97
2010-R3 D (0.81) 9.89
(i)Consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, and, for the
higher-rated trances, subordination; excludes excess spread, which can also
provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at issuance and
current total hard credit support are as a percentage of the gross receivables
balance.
We incorporated a cash flow analysis into our review of each series, which
included current and historical performance to estimate future performance.
The various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on
recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we
believe are appropriate given each transaction's current performance. The
results demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate
credit enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels.
While we did not take any rating action on the series 2011-R1 and 2011-R2
transactions, they are trending better than our initial expectations.
We will continue to monitor each transaction's performance to ensure that the
credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised
cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the
rated classes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3,
2009.
RATINGS RAISED
Ford Auto Securitization Trust
Rating
Series Class To From
2010-R1 B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
2010-R1 C AA (sf) A (sf)
2010-R1 D AA- (sf) BB+ (sf)
2010-R2 B AA+ (sf) AA (sf)
2010-R2 C AA (sf) A (sf)
2010-R2 D AA- (sf) BBB (sf)
2010-R3 C AA (sf) A+ (sf)
2010-R3 D AA- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Ford Auto Securitization Trust
Series Class Rating
2009-R1 A-3 AAA (sf)
2009-R2 Notes AAA (sf)
2009-R3 A-3 AAA (sf)
2010-R1 A-2 AAA (sf)
2010-R1 A-3 AAA (sf)
2010-R2 A AAA (sf)
2010-R3 A-1 AAA (sf)
2010-R3 A-2 AAA (sf)
2010-R3 A-3 AAA (sf)
2010-R3 B AA+ (sf)