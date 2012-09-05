Sept 5 - -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that the dissolution of
redevelopment agencies in California will affect cities differently in a report
published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report,
"Redevelopment Agency Dissolution May Weaken Some California Cities' Financial
Metrics," points out that the effects vary depending on the level and type of
integration of cities and their respective redevelopment agencies.
A city that had no significant financial ties to its redevelopment agency
could receive a net benefit of additional property taxes that historically went
to redevelopment agencies. However, those cities whose finances were linked to
the redevelopment agencies, primarily through budgeting practices, balance sheet
items, and capital spending plans, and sometimes staff, could have some
difficult choices to make.