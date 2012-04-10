April 10 - Fitch Ratings believes mortgage servicers, including big banks,
will be subjected to increased operational, compliance, and reporting expenses
if U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rules targeting lenders take
effect. The proposed oversight announced Monday includes a requirement that
lenders provide borrowers with additional transparency via simplified mortgage
statements and greater disclosure of fees and interest rates.
We believe it is unclear what impact the agency's new rules would have on future
mortgage performance as a function of a more informed borrower. For example, if
mortgage holders were given notice of increased payment amounts, they could
begin budgeting for the additional cost sooner or shift to alternative products.
Of course, if the borrower is already experiencing financial hardship any
advance notice or better disclosure could be deemed irrelevant. Still, if
servicers are required to provide alternatives for those who can't afford the
adjusted rate, we could see servicers more willing to offer foreclosure
avoidance alternatives or to modify the mortgages.
We note the latest round of regulation appears focused on improving processes
with respect to existing mortgages characterized by aggressive underwriting and
exotic mortgage products tied to overvalued homes. We believe the proposed set
of rules could therefore be less relevant with respect to future underwriting,
provided that lenders are more focused on the credit quality and financial
resources of the borrowers and stability of home prices.
We note the CFPB's latest effort is further evidence of the far reaching
implications of increased regulation of the financial sector. The federal
regulator has given significant attention to the residential mortgage (and
student loan) spaces and is attempting to make meaningful changes that would
benefit consumers while also satisfying its mandate under Dodd-Frank. A formal
proposal of the rules is expected this summer followed by a public comment
period.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.