April 10 - Overview
-- Exelon Corp. recently completed its merger with Constellation Energy
Group Inc. and assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' ratings on project Cedar Brakes II LLC's
senior secured bonds.
-- The rating on the bonds reflects the "weakest-link" approach between
the 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating of the power supplier, Exelon Corp.
(BBB/Stable/A-2), and the preliminary 'BBB' senior unsecured issue rating of
the offtaker, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) (BBB/Positive/A-2).
-- The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
ratings on Cedar Brakes II LLC's $362.2 million ($68.9 million outstanding)
senior secured bonds due 2013 and removed the rating from CreditWatch where we
placed it with positive implications on June 10, 2011. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows our affirmation of the 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt
ratings on Constellation Energy Group Inc. following completion of its merger
with Exelon Corp. Exelon assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Stable/A-1) owns the project, which is a contract
monetization of a previous power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE&G and El
Paso Merchant Energy.
Cedar Brakes II has operated as projected. It was configured to achieve a
1.03x annual debt-service coverage, but it issued less debt than projected
and, as a result, the coverage ratios have been somewhat higher.
The rating on Cedar Brakes II's bonds reflects the following strengths:
-- All of Cedar Brakes II's projected revenues come from 'BBB' rated
PSE&G.
-- The agreement's economic and strategic benefits to PSE&G include a
purchase-power price reduction, and mitigation of plant-specific delivery risk
that allows PSE&G to receive power sourced from the entire PJM Interconnection
market rather than only from specific units.
-- PSE&G met its obligations under New Jersey's Electric Discount and
Energy Competition Act to mitigate the cost of above-market PPAs and, as such,
the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities grants PSE&G full and timely recovery
of its payments to Cedar Brakes II.
-- There is a liquidity reserve, equal to the semiannual interest payment
or a minimum of $14.25 million, which is available to cover any timing
mismatches in the delivery of energy and the required debt-service payments.
-- Exelon will source its energy and capacity from the PJM
Interconnection system, which is a very liquid and efficient market, making it
likely that Exelon will be able to fulfill its obligation to provide energy
and capacity.
The following risks constrain the rating:
-- PSE&G may pay out-of-market prices for power under the amended and
restated PPA, exposing the lenders to renegotiation risk. However, Standard &
Poor's has concluded that this risk is mitigated by legislative prohibitions
against reopening the contract to renegotiation and by the New Jersey
regulatory agency's approval of PSE&G's full recovery.
-- The low price for power that Cedar Brakes II pays to Exelon ($32 per
MWh) may pressure Exelon when prices are higher, because then it would need to
source the power at a lower rate for the mirror PPA to be profitable. Highly
unprofitable contracts may be put on Exelon's balance sheet as imputed debt.
Liquidity
A debt-service reserve account that covers six months of interest payments
(with a minimum of $14.25 million) provides liquidity. We consider this
adequate to cover liquidity needs that arise from the timing of power
deliveries.
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon, the counterparty that currently has
the lowest senior unsecured rating in the Cedar Brakes II structure. We will
continue to apply the "weakest link" methodology for the Cedar Brakes II
structure. If we lower our senior unsecured ratings on Exelon or PSE&G below
'BBB-', we would lower our rating on the Cedar Brakes II debt. Conversely, if
we raised the senior unsecured rating on Exelon, we would upgrade Cedar Brakes
II.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Cedar Brakes II LLC
Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Watch Pos
