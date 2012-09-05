Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the Halifax
Port Authority.
-- In part, the rating reflects the authority's strategic location on the
east coast of North America; strong catchment area; and robust financial
performance.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the
next two years, the authority will continue to benefit from modest cargo
volume and revenue growth, and it will not issue significantly more debt than
it is assumed in its current capital plan, thus helping to maintain strong
annual debt service coverage of more than 5.0x.
Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Halifax Port Authority (HPA or the
authority). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on the authority reflects Standard & Poor's opinion of the
following factors:
-- The authority's strategic location on the east coast of North America,
with its deep berths and supporting infrastructure, which give it a
competitive advantage as a first-in and last-out port for Southeast Asian
container traffic traveling through the Suez Canal as well as European cargo;
-- What we view as the authority's strong business position and natural
advantages that have made it Canada's fourth-busiest container port after
Vancouver, Montreal, and Prince Rupert, B.C., and the seventh-busiest in the
North Atlantic. HPA's natural advantage of a deep, ice-free harbor results in
it being one of only two ports on the east coast able to attract and service
the larger post-panamax and super post-panamax vessels;
-- HPA's historically low debt, which we expect will increase in the near
term and peak in 2014 as a result of its relatively moderate capital spending
requirements. Nevertheless, in our view, despite the increase in debt, HPA's
debt burden will remain relatively low compared with that of peers. Standard &
Poor's expects that the authority will continue to manage its capital program
prudently in the next three years and remain within its C$75 million borrowing
limit in the medium term;
-- We believe that as a landlord port, HPA has a fairly stable revenue
stream compared with some of its peers. In 2011, total revenues rose modestly
by 2.8%, despite a 5.7% decline in containerized cargo volume, as measured by
20-foot equivalent units from the previous year. This followed a robust 26%
increase recorded in 2010. The authority attributed the increase in 2011
revenues to the large share of fixed revenue streams.
We believe credit concerns include the following:
-- HPA's liquidity is adequate, in our opinion. Although the authority's
cash balances are low, a C$35 million revolving credit facility enhances
liquidity. We believe that cash balances have declined in recent years as HPA
continues to fund a large share of its capital program through its use of
available liquidity and internal cash flow. As at June 30, 2012, HPA had about
C$20 million drawn on the facility. Standard & Poor's expects that the
authority's cash balances will increase in the medium term once the bulk of
its capital spending is complete;
-- HPA's exposure to risks inherent in a cyclically driven sector and
potentially having to offset declines in its revenues from unexpected losses
of cargo handled at the port. As well, HPA faces strong competitive pressures
from other east coast container ports such as the port of Montreal, the Port
Authority of New York/New Jersey, and the Virginia Port Authority. Cargo
volumes continue to remain below their 2007 level. For the first half of 2012,
cargo volumes were lower than forecast as a result of global economic
instability, but the authority expects volumes to improve in the second half
of the year as a result of an increase in calls from two major shipping lines
at the port. We believe mitigating this risk is the relative stability
provided by the authority's diversified revenue sources such as rental
revenues from land holdings and other lines of business as well as HPA's
strategic plan to enhance relationships with the end users of shipping lines;
-- Operational risks inherent in HPA's dependence on a single rail line
-- Canadian National Railway Co. (A-/Stable/A-2).
We rate HPA in accordance with Standard & Poor's government-related entities
methodology. Our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary
government support reflects our assessment of HPA's "very important" role in
both the province of Nova Scotia and the country as a whole, and its strategic
importance in the province's economy and Canada's international trade.
Regulatory oversight comes through the Canada Marine Act under Transport
Canada. The federal government has no active day-to-day role within the
authority. We believe this suggests a "limited" link with the federal
government. Our rating incorporates Transport Canada's ongoing constructive
support as evidenced by amendments in HPA's letters patent in recent years to
increase its borrowing limit.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next
two years, HPA will continue to manage the impact of potential volatility in
cargo volumes so as to minimize their impact on operating revenues. We also
expect that the authority will continue to benefit from modest cargo volume
and revenue growth, thus helping to maintain strong annual debt service
coverage of more than 5.0x. The outlook also reflects our assessment of HPA's
prudent management of its capital program and our expectation that it will not
issue significantly more debt than it is assumed in its current capital plan.
An upgrade is unlikely during our rating horizon. Although we believe it is
also unlikely, material weakening of the authority's financial risk profile as
reflected in a material narrowing in its debt service coverage ratio, an
unexpected and material increase in its debt burden, or a significant
deterioration in total revenues could result in a negative rating action.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmed
Halifax Port Authority
Issuer credit rating A/Stable/--
